Gigi Gorgeous Marries Nats Getty in Extravagant Beachfront Wedding – See Her Beautiful Dress!

Gigi Gorgeous said, “I do!”

The YouTube beauty guru, 27, married her longtime love Nats Getty, 26, in a spectacular beachfront wedding at the Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California on Friday wearing a fairy-tale, custom Michael Costello gown.

Gigi worked closely with Costello on her dream dress, meeting with the designer to discuss dresses and for her fittings. Her bridesmaids also wore custom Michael Costello dresses.

Though she’s known for her beauty talents, the YouTube star called on Hilary Montez to do her makeup for the big day, while Frankie Payne styled her stunning bridal hairdo.

Nats, a model and fashion designer, wore a suit she designed from her own label, Strike Oil. Like Gigi, Nats also had all of the people in her bridal party wear her label.

The beachside wedding, attended by 220 people, was planned and officiated by Mindy Weiss and featured a classy, elegant look of all-white and light pink rose accents. The couple also had Everyday People, a live band, perform at the reception.

Prominent party guests included fellow YouTubers Kandee Johnson, Hannah Hart, Grace Helbig, Trisha Paytas, Beautycon CEO Moj Madera, Erika Sato, musician Justin Tranter, actress Teri Hatcher and singer Bonnie McKee, who also performed.

Throughout the evening, Gigi had two more outfit changes — all of which were custom Michael Costello designs.

Leading up to the ceremony, Gigi showed fans her romantic bridal manicure featuring a pastel pink ombré polish design which was created using custom press-on nails from Queen Custom Claws. “Wedding nails 💞,” the star wrote.

Gigi and Nats kicked off their wedding weekend by flying into the city in a helicopter wearing coordinating white ensembles.

While Gigi opted for a slinky bodycon slip dress and trench, Nats wore a simple white button-up, jeans and sneakers. “WE GETTING MARRIED TOMORROW,” Nats captioned a photo of the pair.

Gigi posted the same photo on her own Instagram feed and simply captioned it “7/12,” the date of their wedding.

The night before their nuptials, Gigi and Nats’ friends and family joined them for a rehearsal dinner which was documented on many of their social media accounts using the hashtag #NigiWedding.

One friend posted a beautiful photo of the couple — Gigi in an embellished silk August Getty gown and Nats in a chic pantsuit — as they posed on a balcony that evening.

Gigi has worked with August, her brother-in-law and Nats’ younger brother, for months leading up to her nuptials on a gorgeous rehearsal dinner dress moment.

The party really got started once the group got to dinner at a Mexican restaurant nearby. The couple’s friends and family sipped on margaritas, sported sombreros and shook “NiGi” branded maracas during the fun celebration.

Gigi first began dating Nats, the great-granddaughter of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, after the two met in February 2016. The couple got engaged with a stunning Parisian proposal in March 2018. The beauty guru and LGBT activist opened up to PEOPLE about her wedding plans just one month after Nats popped the question.

“We are obviously going to have an extravagant wedding,” Gigi said.

She continued, “I’m only going to be able to do it once and that is just my personality, so in a dream world I would have the biggest wedding on Earth with a Princess Diana-level dress.”