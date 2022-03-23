Gigi and Bella Hadid Walk Ralph Lauren Runway at Designer's Star-Studded Fashion Show in N.Y.C.

The label's fall 2022 show, held at the Museum of Modern Art, was attended by a number of A-listers, including Jessica Chastain, Lily Collins, Rachel Brosnahan, Janelle Monáe, Henry Golding and more

Gigi Hadid and bella hadid walk the runway at the Ralph Lauren Fall 2022

Ralph Lauren is bringing back formal wear with its fall 2022 collection.

The show, which boasted a star-studded runway and audience, was held on Tuesday at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. Sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid were among the famous faces to strut down the catwalk.

Gigi, who recently debuted platinum blonde tresses, was seen in a white dress-shirt, layered underneath a black Ralph Lauren sweater that featured an updated logo. The look was paired with black trousers. She later walked in a backless jumpsuit. Bella, meanwhile, was styled in a figure-hugging, white dress as well as checked blazer and black pants.

Iconic RL model Tyson Beckford returned to the runway, wearing a tailored suit with a traditional wool coat. Elsewhere in the collection, models were seen in timeless evening attire, including a stunning black dress that was finalized with a massive red silk bow.

Ralph Lauren Fall 2022 Fashion Show - Runway Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

The presentation, named An Evening with Ralph Lauren in New York, is meant to capture and celebrate "Our anticipated return to the place and people who invigorate and inspire us," amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the label announced on Instagram.

lily collins, rachel brosnahan, janelle monae; Ralph Lauren Fall 2022 Fashion Show at the Museum of Modern Art on March 22, 2022 in New York City. Credit: Courtesy Ralph Lauren

As for attendees, Lily Collins, Rachel Brosnahan, Janelle Monáe, Jessica Chastain and Henry Golding were just some of the famous faces in the crowd.

jessica chastain; Ralph Lauren Fall 2022 Fashion Show at the Museum of Modern Art on March 22, 2022 in New York City. Credit: Courtesy Ralph Lauren

The women were all dressed in signature, Ralph Lauren attire with Collins and Monáe sporting sleek, structured suits. Monáe styled her look with a vibrant yellow fur-trimmed jacket. Brosnahan opted for a textured halter top with black trousers.

Chastain also opted for a black look, wearing a glittering dress and a classic black blazer. Euphoria's break out star Angus Cloud, the newest face of Polo by Ralph Lauren fragrances, was also in attendance as well as Gossip Girl's Evan Mock.

Ralph Lauren Fall 2022 Fashion Show - Arrivals Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty