Gigi and Bella Hadid Cheer on Good Friend Serena Williams During U.S. Open: ‘We Love You Serena’

Gigi, 23, and Bella Hadid, 21, couldn’t contain their excitement as they watched pal Serena Williams dominate at the U.S. Open quarter-finals in Queens, New York on Tuesday.

Between screaming and cheering for the tennis legend, the supermodel sisters proudly documented their awe of the tennis star as she defeated Karolína Plíšková of Czech Republic during the match on their Instagram stories.

“We love you Serena!” Bella squealed in a video of herself sipping white wine alongside her older sister. “The one and only,” Gigi captioned a video of Williams hitting the ball in her fitted black tutu-style dress.

The tennis star and mom to one-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia has been friends with the Hadids for several years. In fact, Williams made her first red carpet appearance after giving birth last year to present Gigi with the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York.

“Gigi, you are one of the few people on this planet I would leave my baby for — for one night — but for you, it shows how much you mean to me,” Williams said at the event. “I’ve known Gigi Hadid since she was a kid. She’s always been a woman with goals. Not only beautiful on the outside but totally stunning most importantly on the inside,” the 23-time Grand Slam champion said during her presenter’s speech.

The famous sisters were not the only stars to grace the U.S. Open.

Joe Jonas and fiancée Sophie Turner also turned heads as they joined his brother Nick and his new fiancée Priyanka Chopra for a double date at the tennis tournament, where they watched Rafael Nadal defeat Dominic Thiem.

Chopra, 36, shared a sweet selfie with Nick, 25, Joe, 29, and Turner, 22, on Instagram, writing, “It’s a #famjam at #usopen.”