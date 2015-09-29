Gigi and Bella Hadid's Little Brother Anwar Is a Model! Check Out His Smoldering Pics

When your mom is Yolanda Foster (a former model), and your two big sisters are Gigi and Bella Hadid (a.k.a. the top catwalkers of the moment) and you happened to have inherited the same genetic gifts, it makes perfect sense to want to join in on the family business. Which is why the youngest of the Foster-Hadid fam, Anwar Hadid, 16, just posed in his first major editorial and not to shock you or anything, but he’s a total pro.

Anwar landed a spot in the October issue of Nylon magazine (which also features big sis Bella) wearing a black crewneck sweatshirt, jeans, black sneakers and a perfectly coiffed do. And if you need any further proof that modeling runs in the family, just check out how effortlessly he pulls off a Blue Steel on what-can’t-be-very-comfortable gravel.

The teenager has made brief appearances on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alongside mom Yolanda, and has been perfecting his smizing skills to his 293,000 Instagram followers. And if we had to guess, he’ll probably be landing major campaigns and runway shows (just like his supermodel sisters) in no time. Gigi is the new face of TopShop, and costarred with Bella Balmain’s sibling-themed Fall 2015 ad. (Not to mention their multiple turns on the catwalks in Milan, London and New York.)

Earlier today Gigi made a bold stance on body image and internet bullying on her Instagram saying, “Yes, I have boobs. I have abs, I have a butt, I have thighs, but I’m not asking for special treatment.” She also encouraged followers to “talk about things that inspire them over the things that bring others down.” So Anwar, if you’re going to continue working in the modeling world, we’re sure your big sisters will have your back.

–Colleen Kratofil