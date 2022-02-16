Gigi and Bella Hadid walked in Michael Kors' Fall 2022 show at New York Fashion Week, where they were joined on the runway by Irina Shayk and Emily Ratajkowski

See Gigi and Bella Hadid Model Michael Kors at NYFW with Irina Shayk, Emily Ratajkowski

Michael Kors revealed his Fall 2022 collection with the help of some famous faces this New York Fashion Week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Gigi, 26, modeled a sleek, glittery black gown with a high slit and asymmetrical shoulders, while her sister Bella, 25, wore a low-cut white dress paired with a bold belt and matching knee-high boots. In a second look, she also modeled during the show, Bella wore a shimmering black dress with a side cut-out and a high slit.

Fashion Michael Kors, New York, United States - 15 Feb 2022 Credit: Bebeto Matthews/AP/Shutterstock

Shayk, 36, walked the runway in a metallic silver trench coat and gray heels, and Ratajkowski, 30, wore a cheetah print coat, black turtleneck and cheetah heels, and carried a large black handbag down the runway with her.

Natasha Poly, Adut Akech, Paloma Elsesser, Jill Kortleve and Rianne Van Rompaey also modeled in Kors' show, according to British Vogue.

Kors, 62, shared the inspiration behind his latest collection in a taped press conference for the foreign press, which was reported by Fashion Network. Kors said of his design process, "I was thinking about resilience, confidence, strength and stepping out and strutting your stuff."

The designer added that he was thinking specifically of events like the AIDS crisis, 9/11 and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2022 Runway Show at Terminal 5 on February 15, 2022 in New York City. Credit: Getty (4)

He explained, "I was thinking about those models of the early 90s that we fell in love with who had such confidence and such strength. After 9/11, they said no one would ever live downtown again, but then we saw this incredible explosion of glamour return, and I thought of those models."

Kors added, "This show is a love letter to that kind of energy and strutting yourself on the streets looking great wherever you go. You don't have to be a size zero or 22 years old."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bella has strong ties to Kors; she has modeled for his brand for years, and recently starred in Kors' Fall 2021 campaign.