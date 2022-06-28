The Hadid sisters showed off their edgy looks while strutting down the catwalk during the Marc Jacobs Fall 2022 show Monday, which was live-streamed in Times Square

Gigi and Bella Hadid Hit the Runway with Half-Shaved Hairstyles at Marc Jacobs Show

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

Gigi and Bella Hadid are the definition of style chameleons!

The supermodel sisters debuted edgy hairstyles while walking the runway during the Marc Jacobs Fall 2022 show Monday, with Bella, 25, showing off a hips-length dark hairstyle featuring micro bangs and shaved sides.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Bella completed her runway look with an oversized floor-length gown featuring dramatic sleeves, and she added white gloves that hit her upper arms.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 27: Model Bella Hadid walks the runway at Marc Jacobs Fall 2022 at the New York Public Library on June 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs) Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

While Gigi, 27, rocked a similar hairstyle, her rocker-chic glam was softened with a white-and-blush ensemble, complete with an airy shawl with fringe detail perfectly draped over her shoulders.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Though the Hadid sisters' looks likely left attendees at the show with their jaws on the floor, it was later revealed that they were able to achieve their new 'dos with the help of prosthetics, according to a time-lapse video posted to Bella's Instagram Tuesday.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 27: Model Gigi Hadid walks the runway during rehearsal at Marc Jacobs Fall 2022 at the New York Public Library on June 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs) Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Other celebs in attendance at Marc Jacobs' fall runway show, which was live-streamed in Times Square, included Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn, and Emily Ratajkowski.

This isn't the first time in recent months that both Gigi and Bella sported edgy getups in the name of fashion.

While gracing the carpet at this year's Met Gala, Gigi surprised by straying from the event's traditional formal attire and instead rocked edgy, deep red patent latex pants attached to pointed toe boots and a matching corset.

RELATED VIDEO: Gigi Hadid Says She's Donating Her 2022 Fashion Show Earnings to Ukraine Aid amid Russian Invasion

She topped off the one-piece with a massive floor-length bubble puffer coat featuring enormous sleeves (all by Atelier Versace), a ruby necklace and wine-colored lipstick. She also wore her bright blonde hair slicked back into an architectural updo.

Meanwhile, Bella went for a similar vibe. The star rocked a Burberry look featuring a plunging, BDSM-like black leather bodysuit embellished with side chains, plus tulle sleeve gloves, sexy stockings and a floor-length lace train. She even roped a vintage pearl multi-strand necklace from Briony Raymond around her ankle as a nod to the vintage glamour of the theme.