Gigi and Bella Hadid Hit the Runway with Half-Shaved Hairstyles at Marc Jacobs Show
Gigi and Bella Hadid are the definition of style chameleons!
The supermodel sisters debuted edgy hairstyles while walking the runway during the Marc Jacobs Fall 2022 show Monday, with Bella, 25, showing off a hips-length dark hairstyle featuring micro bangs and shaved sides.
Bella completed her runway look with an oversized floor-length gown featuring dramatic sleeves, and she added white gloves that hit her upper arms.
RELATED: Gigi and Bella Hadid Walk Ralph Lauren Runway at Designer's Star-Studded Fashion Show in N.Y.C.
While Gigi, 27, rocked a similar hairstyle, her rocker-chic glam was softened with a white-and-blush ensemble, complete with an airy shawl with fringe detail perfectly draped over her shoulders.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Though the Hadid sisters' looks likely left attendees at the show with their jaws on the floor, it was later revealed that they were able to achieve their new 'dos with the help of prosthetics, according to a time-lapse video posted to Bella's Instagram Tuesday.
RELATED: Bella Hadid Jokes She 'Blacked Out' on Met Gala Carpet Due to Tight Corset: 'I Couldn't Breathe'
Other celebs in attendance at Marc Jacobs' fall runway show, which was live-streamed in Times Square, included Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn, and Emily Ratajkowski.
This isn't the first time in recent months that both Gigi and Bella sported edgy getups in the name of fashion.
While gracing the carpet at this year's Met Gala, Gigi surprised by straying from the event's traditional formal attire and instead rocked edgy, deep red patent latex pants attached to pointed toe boots and a matching corset.
RELATED VIDEO: Gigi Hadid Says She's Donating Her 2022 Fashion Show Earnings to Ukraine Aid amid Russian Invasion
She topped off the one-piece with a massive floor-length bubble puffer coat featuring enormous sleeves (all by Atelier Versace), a ruby necklace and wine-colored lipstick. She also wore her bright blonde hair slicked back into an architectural updo.
Meanwhile, Bella went for a similar vibe. The star rocked a Burberry look featuring a plunging, BDSM-like black leather bodysuit embellished with side chains, plus tulle sleeve gloves, sexy stockings and a floor-length lace train. She even roped a vintage pearl multi-strand necklace from Briony Raymond around her ankle as a nod to the vintage glamour of the theme.
The 2022 Met Gala theme was "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," with the dress code being gilded glamour and white tie. Channeling the time period between 1870 to 1890, the event asked attendees "to embody the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York," according to Vogue.