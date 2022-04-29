Gigi and Bella Hadid Go Glam in Support of Prince Charles' Charity: See the Best Red Carpet Looks
Gigi and Bella Hadid stepped out in full glam for Thursday night's Prince's Trust Global Gala.
The supermodel sisters joined a star-studded group at the event in support of the Trust's mission to tackle youth unemployment through education and employment programs.
The duo went for full-on glamour, with Gigi's look bringing a bright pop-of-color to the carpet while Bella stunned in an all-back look that served major Old Hollywood vibes.
Gigi, 27, wore a glittery, all-pink Valentino look with the Italian label's signature platforms from the fall/winter 2022 collection.
Bella, 25, wore vintage Dior. Her elegant, strapless black gown was designed by Yves Saint Laurent in 1959, said stylist Law Roach. Roach, who describes himself as an "image architect," is most known for his close relationship with Zendaya, who he began styling over 10 years ago.
Now, Roach appears to be working with the supermodel, with Bella's regal vintage look bringing a touch of Old Hollywood to 21st century New York City. He pulled the piece from his personal archive, he said, and jokingly called the supermodel "Bella Kennedy Onassis." With the sheer hand gloves adding an element of refined grace to an already sleek look, Roach's Kennedy comparison is feels right on the mark.
RELATED: Gigi Hadid's Frankies Bikinis Collab Includes a Nod to Her Daughter Khai: 'It's a Full Circle Moment'
British supermodel Naomi Campbell, 51, was also in attendance at Cipriani in New York City Thursday. She wore a stunning custom Valentino gown as well.
The Gala was co-hosted by Lionel Richie, Chairman of its Global Ambassador Board. Richie, 72, said in a press release he's "so grateful" for the support of the Trust's mission to "help more young people here in the United States realize their dreams."
Founded in 1976 by His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, the organization has helped many young people throughout its history, including former Sexiest Man Alive Idris Elba.
Lily James, Kate Moss, and Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor were also in attendance at Thursday's event.
The charity event comes just days before the 2022 Met Gala, which promises to draw Hollywood's brightest stars to New York City for fashion's biggest night. Bella and Campbell's elegant looks seemed to already evoke this year's theme, serving "Gilded Glamour" a few days ahead of the highly anticipated event.