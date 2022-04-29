The supermodel sisters dolled up for Thursday's charity gala in New York City

Gigi and Bella Hadid Go Glam in Support of Prince Charles' Charity: See the Best Red Carpet Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid attend the 2022 Prince's Trust Gala at Cipriani 25 Broadway on April 28, 2022

Gigi and Bella Hadid stepped out in full glam for Thursday night's Prince's Trust Global Gala.

The supermodel sisters joined a star-studded group at the event in support of the Trust's mission to tackle youth unemployment through education and employment programs.

The duo went for full-on glamour, with Gigi's look bringing a bright pop-of-color to the carpet while Bella stunned in an all-back look that served major Old Hollywood vibes.

Gigi, 27, wore a glittery, all-pink Valentino look with the Italian label's signature platforms from the fall/winter 2022 collection.

Gigi Hadid attends the 2022 Prince's Trust Gala at Cipriani 25 Broadway on April 28, 2022 in New York City. Credit: Rob Kim/WireImage

Bella Hadid attends the 2022 Prince's Trust Gala at Cipriani 25 Broadway on April 28, 2022 in New York City. Credit: Rob Kim/WireImage

Bella, 25, wore vintage Dior. Her elegant, strapless black gown was designed by Yves Saint Laurent in 1959, said stylist Law Roach. Roach, who describes himself as an "image architect," is most known for his close relationship with Zendaya, who he began styling over 10 years ago.

Now, Roach appears to be working with the supermodel, with Bella's regal vintage look bringing a touch of Old Hollywood to 21st century New York City. He pulled the piece from his personal archive, he said, and jokingly called the supermodel "Bella Kennedy Onassis." With the sheer hand gloves adding an element of refined grace to an already sleek look, Roach's Kennedy comparison is feels right on the mark.

British supermodel Naomi Campbell, 51, was also in attendance at Cipriani in New York City Thursday. She wore a stunning custom Valentino gown as well.

Naomi Campbell is seen on April 28, 2022 in New York City. Credit: JNI/Star Max/GC Images

The Gala was co-hosted by Lionel Richie, Chairman of its Global Ambassador Board. Richie, 72, said in a press release he's "so grateful" for the support of the Trust's mission to "help more young people here in the United States realize their dreams."

Lionel Richie Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Founded in 1976 by His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, the organization has helped many young people throughout its history, including former Sexiest Man Alive Idris Elba.

Lily James, Kate Moss, and Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor were also in attendance at Thursday's event.

Phoebe Dynevor Credit: Rob Kim/WireImage/Getty

Kate Moss Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Lily James Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty