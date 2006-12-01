Gifts For Everyone: Initial Reaction

Initial necklaces may not be the newest idea on the block (we've liked others before) but Stacy Sterling's handmade take on the trend would make a sweet gift for any woman in your life. Each necklace is one-of-a-kind with varying charms and, of course, letters. These fashionable chains are available at lfstores.com, for $105. And you won't be the only one playing Santa with these delicate baubles -- Kathy Hilton, mother of Paris and Nicky, recently picked up three "H" necklaces for her two daughters at the LF Robertson store.