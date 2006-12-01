Gifts for Everyone: A Dog Lover like Leo

For those of us with dogs, playing fetch can occasionally be more fun for the pooch than for our tired throwing arm. Give your pooch-loving friends the gift that Leonardo DiCaprio (and a frisky French Bulldog) is already putting to good use -- the Chuckit! Ball Launcher, $10. It may look like a back-scratcher, but it's actually a panacea for your weary arm, letting you consistently throw anywhere between 100 and 140 feet. So, just make sure to take this gift outside before you test it out! Click here to buy the Chuckit!, and click here for more ways to...