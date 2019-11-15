Thursday Boot Co. Jodhpur Boots
Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: My husband’s shoe closet rivals my own, so any time I find a brand he doesn’t know about, I add them to the top of the gift list. Thursday Boot Co. offers all the latest shoe styles and trends for men (and women!) at accessible prices. This Jodphpur pair is in my cart right now and will be wrapped under the tree as soon as they arrive. (I also snagged the cutest black booties for myself!)
Buy It! Thursday Boot Co. Men’s Taupe Suede Rogue Jodhpur Boots, $199; thursdayboots.com
Kiehl's Men's Skincare Starter Kit
Hanna Flanagan, Editorial Assistant: It’s 2019 — if your man hasn’t already discovered the wonders of skincare, you’ve been doing something wrong. Luckily, Kiehl’s is here to help. This unintimidating, all-in-one gift set includes a cleanser, an exfoliator, a moisturizer, a hand cream and a shave cream. Next thing you know, he’ll be begging for a face mask date!
Hill City Lightweight Shirt Jacket
Colleen Kratofil, Style Editor: If you know someone who’s always warm, this lightweight jacket is the perfect piece of outerwear for him. And that’s because it’s insulated with temperature-regulating PrimaLoft® Gold Active+ that won’t make him too hot, or too cold. It’s just right.
Buy It! Hill City Thermal Light Shirt Jacket, $158; hillcity.gap.com
Naked Cashmere Hoodie
Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: What’s better than a gift for your guy that’s really a gift for you too? (Nothing!) This cozy, cashmere hoodie (from the beloved cashmere women’s brand that recently launched the coolest — and coziest — men’s collection!) is something he’ll wear everywhere, and you can steal all the time.
Buy It! Naked Cashmere “Aiden” Hoodie, $275; nakedcashmere.com
Garrett Leight Sunglasses
Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: Garrett Leight is Brad Pitt’s favorite sunglasses brand, so in an effort to make the man in my life more like Brad, I’m shelling out for a pair of these über-cool Hollywood-approved shades. #bestwifeever
Buy It! Garrett Leight Men’s Clune Round Sunglasses, $340; bloomingdales.com
Vilebrequin Bathing Suit
Andrea Lavinthal, Style + Beauty Director: After a recent beach vacation where my significant other wore the same faded, baggy board shorts every day, I realized that it was time to upgrade his swimwear. And since it’s the holidays, I’m splurging on a pair from Vilebrequin, which come in a range of colorful patterns including the cutest matching father-and-son styles.
Buy It!: Vilebrequin Men’s Swim Trunks, $260; vilebrequin.com
Tentree Zip-Up Hoodie
Colleen Kratofil, Style Editor: Give your man’s sports-themed sweatshirts an update with a zip-up that’s just as comfy as his alma mater hoodie and gives back in a big way. Tentree plants ten trees for every item sold and even provides costumers with tracking so they can know where their trees are growing.
MZ Wallace Men's Duffle
Sarah Ball, Market Editor: My boyfriend has been lugging around the same duffle he’s had since who knows when (assuming college by the looks of it!), so I decided it’s time he got a grown-up bag. Luckily MZ Wallace, recently launched their first ever men’s collection. Being obsessed with the brand’s bags myself, I know he’s going to love it.
Buy It! ‘Bleecker’ Duffle, $425; mzwallace.com
Banana Republic Suit Jacket
Kaitlyn Frey, Style & Beauty Assistant: My boyfriend’s been looking for a well-made, multipurpose suit jacket for a while, and since Banana Republic recently launched a new Suit Shop, I thought I’d surprise him with this Italian wool slim style for the holidays. Since it’s an investment piece that can be worn many different ways, I know he will get great use out of it.
Buy It! Banana Republic Slim Solid Italian Wool Suit Jacket, $398; bananarepublic.com
The Daily Edited AirPod Case
Hanna Flanagan, Editorial Assistant: If I had a trendy boyfriend, I imagine he would get a lot of use out of this super sleek AirPod case. The snapback clasp is convenient, and the durable leather ensures your man won’t damage his overpriced earbuds. Customize the font, color or text engraving, and choose from sweet notes like “Let’s Celebrate,” “For My Dad” or “For My Boyfriend” for an extra special touch.
Buy It! The Daily Edited AirPod Case, $40; thedailyedited.com
Flag & Anthem Flannel Shirt
Sarah Ball, Market Editor: My dad doesn’t love to dress up, so for my mom’s sake, I’m getting him this super-soft-yet-stylish flannel button-down. It’s the perfect compromise — he’s comfortable and my mom’s happy with what he’s wearing!
Buy It! Flag & Anthem ‘Belhaven’ Double-Layer Shirt, $59.50; flagandanthem.com