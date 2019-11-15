The Best Gifts for Guys

Whether you need a gift for your dad, boyfriend or little brother, we have ideas that work for anyone on your list
By PEOPLE style
November 15, 2019 06:18 PM

1 of 12

Thursday Boot Co. Jodhpur Boots

Courtesy Thursday Boot Co.

Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: My husband’s shoe closet rivals my own, so any time I find a brand he doesn’t know about, I add them to the top of the gift list. Thursday Boot Co. offers all the latest shoe styles and trends for men (and women!) at accessible prices. This Jodphpur pair is in my cart right now and will be wrapped under the tree as soon as they arrive. (I also snagged the cutest black booties for myself!)

Buy It! Thursday Boot Co. Men’s Taupe Suede Rogue Jodhpur Boots, $199; thursdayboots.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

Kiehl's Men's Skincare Starter Kit

Sephora

Hanna Flanagan, Editorial Assistant: It’s 2019 — if your man hasn’t already discovered the wonders of skincare, you’ve been doing something wrong. Luckily, Kiehl’s is here to help. This unintimidating, all-in-one gift set includes a cleanser, an exfoliator, a moisturizer, a hand cream and a shave cream. Next thing you know, he’ll be begging for a face mask date!

Buy It! Men’s Grooming On The Go Set, $47; sephora.com

3 of 12

Hill City Lightweight Shirt Jacket

Courtesy Hill City

Colleen Kratofil, Style Editor: If you know someone who’s always warm, this lightweight jacket is the perfect piece of outerwear for him. And that’s because it’s insulated with temperature-regulating PrimaLoft® Gold Active+ that won’t make him too hot, or too cold. It’s just right.

Buy It! Hill City Thermal Light Shirt Jacket, $158; hillcity.gap.com

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 12

Naked Cashmere Hoodie

Courtesy Naked Cashmere

Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: What’s better than a gift for your guy that’s really a gift for you too? (Nothing!) This cozy, cashmere hoodie (from the beloved cashmere women’s brand that recently launched the coolest — and coziest — men’s collection!) is something he’ll wear everywhere, and you can steal all the time.

Buy It! Naked Cashmere “Aiden” Hoodie, $275; nakedcashmere.com

Advertisement

5 of 12

Garrett Leight Sunglasses

Courtesy Garrett Leight

Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: Garrett Leight is Brad Pitt’s favorite sunglasses brand, so in an effort to make the man in my life more like Brad, I’m shelling out for a pair of these über-cool Hollywood-approved shades. #bestwifeever 

Buy It! Garrett Leight Men’s Clune Round Sunglasses, $340; bloomingdales.com

6 of 12

Vilebrequin Bathing Suit

Courtesy of Vilebrequin

Andrea Lavinthal, Style + Beauty Director: After a recent beach vacation where my significant other wore the same faded, baggy board shorts every day, I realized that it was time to upgrade his swimwear. And since it’s the holidays, I’m splurging on a pair from Vilebrequin, which come in a range of colorful patterns including the cutest matching father-and-son styles

Buy It!: Vilebrequin Men’s Swim Trunks, $260; vilebrequin.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 12

Tentree Zip-Up Hoodie

Courtesy Tentree

Colleen Kratofil, Style Editor: Give your man’s sports-themed sweatshirts an update with a zip-up that’s just as comfy as his alma mater hoodie and gives back in a big way. Tentree plants ten trees for every item sold and even provides costumers with tracking so they can know where their trees are growing.

Buy It! Tentree “M Oberon” zip hoodie; $82, tentree.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 12

MZ Wallace Men's Duffle

Courtesy MZ Wallace

Sarah Ball, Market Editor: My boyfriend has been lugging around the same duffle he’s had since who knows when (assuming college by the looks of it!), so I decided it’s time he got a grown-up bag. Luckily MZ Wallace, recently launched their first ever men’s collection. Being obsessed with the brand’s bags myself, I know he’s going to love it.

Buy It! ‘Bleecker’ Duffle, $425; mzwallace.com

Advertisement

9 of 12

Banana Republic Suit Jacket

Kaitlyn Frey, Style & Beauty Assistant: My boyfriend’s been looking for a well-made, multipurpose suit jacket for a while, and since Banana Republic recently launched a new Suit Shop, I thought I’d surprise him with this Italian wool slim style for the holidays. Since it’s an investment piece that can be worn many different ways, I know he will get great use out of it. 

Buy It! Banana Republic Slim Solid Italian Wool Suit Jacket, $398; bananarepublic.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 12

The Daily Edited AirPod Case 

The Daily Edited

Hanna Flanagan, Editorial Assistant: If I had a trendy boyfriend, I imagine he would get a lot of use out of this super sleek AirPod case. The snapback clasp is convenient, and the durable leather ensures your man won’t damage his overpriced earbuds. Customize the font, color or text engraving, and choose from sweet notes like “Let’s Celebrate,” “For My Dad” or “For My Boyfriend” for an extra special touch.

Buy It! The Daily Edited AirPod Case, $40; thedailyedited.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 12

Flag & Anthem Flannel Shirt

Courtesy Flag & Anthem

Sarah Ball, Market Editor: My dad doesn’t love to dress up, so for my mom’s sake, I’m getting him this super-soft-yet-stylish flannel button-down. It’s the perfect compromise — he’s comfortable and my mom’s happy with what he’s wearing! 

Buy It! Flag & Anthem ‘Belhaven’ Double-Layer Shirt, $59.50; flagandanthem.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.