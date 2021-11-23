Best Gifts for Guys 2021
Shopping for guys is basically impossible — unless you're armed with our roundup of fun finds for any personality
Better World Fragrance House Candle
You know how Drake just looks like he smells good and plans fun dates? That's the vibe you're bringing into your guy's home when you gift him a candle from the music superstar's line.
Buy It! Better World Fragrance House "Good Thoughts" candle, $48; betterworldfragrancehouse.co
Spice House x Morimoto Gift Box
Whether your guy is a Food Network fanatic, or can't eat a meal without a hefty dose of hot sauce, he'll appreciate this sophisticated set of spice blends from the Iron Chef himself which will level up his cooking game and refine his palate. (Editor's note: it's currently wait listed, but you can check out the brand's many other curated boxes for BBQ enthusiasts, spice aficionados and more.)
Buy It! The Spice House Morimoto gift box, $58; thespicehouse.com
Carolina Herrera 'Bad Boy' Eau de Toilette
Your guy will love how cool this bottle looks on his dresser. You'll love how good he smells. This scent might be called "Bad Boy," but it's a good bet you'll both be obsessed with this gift.
Buy It! Carolina Herrera "Bad Boy" eau de toilette, starting at $76; macys.com
Taylor Stitch 'Après' Pants
Even if he's not hitting the slopes this season, he'll appreciate the chalet-side vibes of this polished take on his favorite sweats. (And unlike those favorite sweats, this is a pair he can absolutely wear outside.)
Buy It! Taylor Stitch "Après" pants, $94.40; taylorstitch.com
Old Camp Whiskey
If he's a brown liquor fan who's tried everything and the whiskey stones, prove that he can still be surprised with this peach-pecan take on whiskey from the Florida Georgia Line (get it...? Pecans and peaches?) guys.
Buy It! Old Camp peach pecan whiskey, $20.99; drizly.com
CRUXGG Toaster Oven
A universal truth is that guys adore toaster ovens. Upgrade his college standby with this sleek number designed by Ghetto Gastro, which has capacity for six slices of bread and has 10 settings (including air fry!) so he can really cook his entire meal in one appliance.
Buy It! CRUXGG digital toaster oven, $143.99; target.com
Tie Bar Cashmere Scarf
There's a reason a cashmere scarf is a perennially popular gift: It's awesome, looks great and is like wrapping the recipient in a hug.
Buy It! Tie Bar "Pilsen plaid" cashmere scarf, $88; thetiebar.com
Tracksmith Zip Sweatshirt
Whether the man in your life needs a runner-approved extra layer for working out, or could use a warm wardrobe revamp, this zip-up is a classic for a reason. Plus, it's made from a reverse-weave cotton blend that doesn't pill, meaning this will be his go-to hoodie for years to come.
Buy It! Tracksmith Trackhouse Zip Sweatshirt, $118; tracksmith.com
Bowflex Dumbbells
For the workout fiend who's limited on space, this ingenious set of dumbbells can be adjusted to 15 different weights, from 5 to 52.5 — just turn the dial to the weight you want, lift out the dumbbell and go.
Buy It! Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbells, $399; bowflex.com
Happy Socks Advent Calendar
Knock his socks off (sorry, had to) with the full 24-piece set of cheerfully whimsical socks, or if you're looking to spend a bit less, put a festive spin on the go-to gift for guys with one of the brand's cute ornaments.
Buy It! Happy Socks advent calendar, $225; happysocks.com
Kiehl's Hand Salve
Kiehl's is a crowd pleaser at any age, for any guy regardless of his interests. This limited-edition holiday collection of their beloved hand salve will put a smile on his face and last him for ages.
Buy It! Kiehl's limited holiday edition Ultimate Strength hand salve, $40; kiehls.com
Ron Dorff 'Dad' Sweatshirt
Daddy? Sorry. Actually, not sorry: He'll be a cool dad, not a regular dad, with this perfect-fit sweatshirt from cult fave Ron Dorff.
Buy It! Ron Dorff "Dad" sweatshirt, $165; rondorff.com
Cloos x Brady Pacifica Sunglasses
Give the gift of looking like Tom Brady (football skills not included), with a pair of shades from the superstar quarterback's sunglasses collab with Christopher Cloos. The designs include this vintage-inspired style, named after his childhood beach in the Bay Area.
Buy It! Cloos x Brady Pacifical Collection Sunglasses in Grey Tonic, $179; christopher-cloos.com
Dockers Original Khakis
Just like all good trends, everything comes back in style again — including the pant that put Dockers on the map 35 years ago. The brand recreated their classic khaki stitch for stitch, for a street style-cool look, perfect to revamp any guy's wardrobe.
Buy It! Dockers Original Khakis, Classic Fit, $88; us.dockers.com