Editors' Picks: What We Really Want This Holiday Season

We see the latest and greatest in fashion, beauty and tech all year long. So what do we really want for ourselves? Check out our wish list to inspire your 2019 holiday shopping
By PeopleStyle
October 30, 2019 05:51 PM

1 of 5

Patagonia Fleece Zip-Up

Courtesy Patagonia

Colleen Kratofil, Style Writer-Reporter: The office is always set at below-arctic temperatures which leaves me huddled under two desk blankets all day long. I want to revamp my winter officewear by getting a zip-up fleece that will fit over anything I wear — even thick sweaters. I’m putting this Patagonia item on my wish list because it’s heavy-duty and Fair Trade certified, which means money goes directly back to its factory workers.

Buy It! Patagonia Women’s Better Sweater Fleece Jacket, $139; available at the Fair Trade Difference pop-up shop in N.Y.C. and patagonia.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 5

Kendra Scott Chain Bracelet

Kendra Scott

Kaitlyn Frey, Style and Beauty Assistant: I gifted this delicate, sparkly chain to a friend for her birthday and immediately fell in love with how beautifully it layered with the other bracelets on her wrist. While I gave her the gorgeous rose gold one, I’m dying to get my hands on the yellow gold design to stack with my other bracelets. 

Buy It! Kendra Scott Ott Adjustable Chain Bracelet, $70; nordstrom.com

3 of 5

Aspinal of London Wallet

Courtesy Aspinal of London

Colleen Kratofil, Style Writer-Reporter: I’ve been using the same credit card case for so many years that it’s currently a tattered mess. So since I’m in desperate need of an upgrade, I want a piece that will last me another five-plus years. This wallet from Aspinal of London is chic, sleek and fits everything in a compact compartment.

Buy It! Aspinal of London Midi Continental Clutch Zip Wallet, $200; aspinaloflondon.com

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 5

Ring Concierge Pavé Diamond Ring

Ring Concierge

Kaitlyn Frey, Style and Beauty Assistant: I don’t like to think about the amount of money I’ve spent on jewelry that quickly tarnishes and ultimately ends up in the trash. But this delicate band by Ring Concierge (the jeweler that designed JoJo Fletcher’s engagement ring!) is made with 14-karat gold and features 17 glimmering pavé diamonds across, so it’s one that will stand the test of time. Since fine jewelry is on the pricier side, I’m crossing my fingers that I find this ring in my stocking on Christmas morning. 

Buy It! Ring Concierge Stackable Pavé Diamond Ring, $398; ringconcierge.com

Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.