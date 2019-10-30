Patagonia Fleece Zip-Up
Colleen Kratofil, Style Writer-Reporter: The office is always set at below-arctic temperatures which leaves me huddled under two desk blankets all day long. I want to revamp my winter officewear by getting a zip-up fleece that will fit over anything I wear — even thick sweaters. I’m putting this Patagonia item on my wish list because it’s heavy-duty and Fair Trade certified, which means money goes directly back to its factory workers.
Buy It! Patagonia Women’s Better Sweater Fleece Jacket, $139; available at the Fair Trade Difference pop-up shop in N.Y.C. and patagonia.com
Kendra Scott Chain Bracelet
Kaitlyn Frey, Style and Beauty Assistant: I gifted this delicate, sparkly chain to a friend for her birthday and immediately fell in love with how beautifully it layered with the other bracelets on her wrist. While I gave her the gorgeous rose gold one, I’m dying to get my hands on the yellow gold design to stack with my other bracelets.
Buy It! Kendra Scott Ott Adjustable Chain Bracelet, $70; nordstrom.com
Aspinal of London Wallet
Colleen Kratofil, Style Writer-Reporter: I’ve been using the same credit card case for so many years that it’s currently a tattered mess. So since I’m in desperate need of an upgrade, I want a piece that will last me another five-plus years. This wallet from Aspinal of London is chic, sleek and fits everything in a compact compartment.
Buy It! Aspinal of London Midi Continental Clutch Zip Wallet, $200; aspinaloflondon.com
Ring Concierge Pavé Diamond Ring
Kaitlyn Frey, Style and Beauty Assistant: I don’t like to think about the amount of money I’ve spent on jewelry that quickly tarnishes and ultimately ends up in the trash. But this delicate band by Ring Concierge (the jeweler that designed JoJo Fletcher’s engagement ring!) is made with 14-karat gold and features 17 glimmering pavé diamonds across, so it’s one that will stand the test of time. Since fine jewelry is on the pricier side, I’m crossing my fingers that I find this ring in my stocking on Christmas morning.
Buy It! Ring Concierge Stackable Pavé Diamond Ring, $398; ringconcierge.com