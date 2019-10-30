Kaitlyn Frey, Style and Beauty Assistant: I don’t like to think about the amount of money I’ve spent on jewelry that quickly tarnishes and ultimately ends up in the trash. But this delicate band by Ring Concierge (the jeweler that designed JoJo Fletcher’s engagement ring!) is made with 14-karat gold and features 17 glimmering pavé diamonds across, so it’s one that will stand the test of time. Since fine jewelry is on the pricier side, I’m crossing my fingers that I find this ring in my stocking on Christmas morning.

Buy It! Ring Concierge Stackable Pavé Diamond Ring, $398; ringconcierge.com