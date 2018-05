Andrea Lavinthal, Style and Beauty Director: The hardest person on my holiday list to shop for this year happened to be the smallest person on my list this year: my boyfriend’s six-month-old niece, Scarlett. I got her a bunch of onesies when she was born and she already has all the best toys. My friends with babies rave about these soft-soled moccasins which, according to the brand, are “easy to put on, easy to take off, and most importantly: stay on your child’s foot.” That’s all well and good, but I would’ve bought them for the adorable design alone because SO CUTE.

Buy It! Freshly Picked moccasins, $60; freshlypicked.com