The fashion icon paid tribute to her brother, who was killed in 1997, in an Instagram post on Friday

Gianni Versace Remembered by Sister Donatella on the 25th Anniversary of His Death: 'Missing You'

Donatella Versace is remembering her brother Gianni Versace on the 25th anniversary of his death.

The chief creative officer of the iconic Versace fashion brand posted a somber but sweet black-and-white picture of her and her late brother on Instagram Friday.

"25 years of missing you, Gianni. Every day, I wish you were still here 🖤🕊," she wrote in the caption.

The fashion designer, 67, also included a headshot of Gianni and another black-and-white photo of the pair.

The Versace brand also shared a photo of Gianni in a bright green sweater, writing in the caption, "With love from all at Versace."

Gianna was shot and killed at age 50 by Andrew Cunanan. The designer and fashion icon was outside his Miami Beach home.

Donatella took over as chief designer after her brother's untimely death, and she has been focused on the brand ever since. She recently designed Britney Spears' wedding dress.

Gianni's friend Hal Rubenstein told PEOPLE ahead of the FX series that his friends continue to celebrate the best parts of the designer: his intelligence and what Rubenstien called his "creative genius and his absolute joy about being alive."