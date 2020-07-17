Teresa Giudice's eldest daughter wrote on Instagram Friday that she has been insecure about her nose for some time

Gia Giudice Reveals She Got a Nose Job: 'I’ve Never Been Happier and So Comfortable in My Own Skin'

Gia Giudice is feeling more confident than ever.

Gia, 19, revealed on Instagram Friday that she recently had plastic surgery on her nose, a feature that she said she has been insecure with for some time.

Sharing a photo of herself with mom Teresa Giudice, Gia wrote on Instagram, "yes I got a nose job. yes I’m swollen."

"[T]hank you so much @drtobiasnyc I’m absolutely in love with it😍" she continued. "I am an adult now, this has been an insecurity of mine for a while and I’ve never been happier and so comfortable in my own skin!!"

Teresa shared the same photo on Friday, and while she didn't mention her daughter's recent surgery, she wrote in the caption, "My first born I adore 🥰 you ❤️."

Earlier this month, Gia shared several photos from her family's Fourth of July celebration, including snaps of her mom and sisters Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11. Joe Gorga, Teresa's brother, was also at the party, which appeared to take place at a waterside pool.

"[A]lways a good time🥳 happy fourth of july❤️💙," Gia wrote in the caption for the holiday photos.

Absent from the party was family patriarch Joe Giudice, who has been living in Rome since being deported to Italy last year.

Last month, Gia shared a sweet Father's Day tribute in honor of her dad, uncle and grandfather, Giacinto Gorga, who died in April.

"happy Father’s Day to the most amazing people in my life and souls who keep me going every single day!" Gia wrote in the sentimental post. "Dad thank you for showing me how to show strength, Nonno thank you for always pushing me to be my best self, and Zio Joe thank you for being there when I always need you."