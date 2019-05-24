Gia Giudice Shares Gorgeous Prom Dress Photo as Dad Joe Fights to Appeal Deportation

Gia Giudice is off to prom!

The 18-year-old daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Joe Giudice and Teresa Giudice looked stunning for her first prom of the season in a lacy embellished V-neck gown from New Jersey’s popular dress shop, Coco’s Chateau Gowns.

“Prom round one,” she captioned a Thursday Instagram photo of the dress, adding a blue heart emoji.

In the sweet snap, Gia poses in front of a tree and shows off the corsage of white flowers on her wrist. She wore her hair curled in a half-up, half-down style by Lucia Casazza with makeup by Priscilla DiStasio.

The high schooler is celebrating the end of her senior year, and recently announced where she’ll be attending college this fall — Rutgers University, in her home state of New Jersey.

Gia’s prom outing comes days after her father Joe was granted permission to continue living in the USA amid his ongoing deportation case, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

“We are grateful that the Court has granted the stay,” Joe’s attorney told PEOPLE earlier this week. “Joe looks forward to continuing this fight to the very end. There is nothing more important to him than returning home to his wife and kids.”

The positive news came after Joe’s deportation was temporarily delayed at the end of April.

Joe and Teresa, both 47, were indicted in 2013 when they were accused of hiding their fortune in a bankruptcy filing. Joe was also accused of failing to file tax returns between 2004 and 2008.

RELATED: How Hollywood’s Teens Do Prom

Teresa was released from federal prison in 2015 after serving 11 months of a 15-month sentence for fraud. Joe was released after he completed a 41-month prison sentence in March for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. Since he was released from prison in March, the father of four — he and Teresa share daughters Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, along with Gia — has been awaiting his fate at a facility in western Pennsylvania that houses immigration detainees. Image zoom Teresa, Gia and Joe Giudice Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images Even though Joe has lived in the United States since he was a child, he never obtained American citizenship, and immigrants can be deported if they are convicted of “a crime of moral turpitude” or an “aggravated felony,” according to U.S. law.

Earlier this week, Gia posted a sweet birthday tribute to her father in the midst of his deportation battle.

“Happy birthday to the guy who teaches me everyday to keep going and never stop fighting!,” she wrote. “You inspire me everyday.. love you so much keep smiling see you soon.”