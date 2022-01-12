Gia Giudice Continues Her 21st Birthday Celebrations with Boat Party in Miami: 'Shipfaced'

Gia Giudice is the oldest daughter of 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Teresa Giudice

Gia Giudice is going all out for her 21st birthday!

On Tuesday, she shared a carousel of Instagram photos posing with friends on a boat as she cruised off the coast of Florida. She rocked a revealing white bikini with a nude full-length cover up. For the last snap, Gia sat in front of a cake topped with a bedazzled "21," holding what appears to be a sparkly cigar in between her teeth.

"shipfaced #21🥳," she captioned the post.

In a previous post shared on Gia's Instagram, Teresa joined the extravaganza as Gia celebrated at Miami's LIV nightclub. For that occasion, Gia sported a satin black two-piece with an embellished bow-shaped top and ruched skirt. Her look was completed with jewel straps around her shoulders and above her abdomen, along with black strap up heels.

Gia's boyfriend Christian Carmichael and Teresa's fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas also joined Gia for her big night.

"we really did LIV it up🖤," Gia captioned the snaps.

Teresa made a sentimental remark on the celebration, commenting, "It's not everyday that a daughter asks her mom to come celebrate her 21st birthday in Miami…hearing you say that it was your best weekend ever is all I could ever wish for. I Love you my beautiful Gia ❤️"

The mom of four dedicated an Instagram post to Gia to memorialize her firstborn's milestone on Jan. 8.

Alongside a photo of the mother-daughter duo dressed to the nines, Teresa wrote, "To my brilliant and beautiful daughter on her 21st birthday. You are a rare and wonderful soul who makes the world a better place."

She added, "Continue to be strong and never stop being YOU!! I am so proud and amazed of the woman you have become. Happy birthday baby ❤️❤️."

Teresa's ex-husband Joe Giudice also paid tribute to Gia's momentous day on social media and didn't hold back when gushing over his eldest daughter. Sharing images of his and Gia's special moments throughout the years, the proud dad wrote, "21 years have flown by so fast and you are one of the greatest gifts I have ever been given."

"You are my precious baby girl, who has stood by my side and I need you to know I am so grateful for you," he added. "I am so lucky to be your dad. Happy 21st birthday sweet baby girl. Love you always."