Gwen Stefani dropped the nostalgic music video for her latest single on New Year's Day

Gwen Stefani Gives a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Her Throwback Outfits from Her New Music Video

Gwen Stefani just took a happy trip down memory lane.

On Tuesday, the 51-year-old artist shared behind-the-scenes footage of herself recreating some of her most memorable looks from years past for the "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" music video.

"#LetMeReintroduceMyself camera roll dump … cuz when ur in a room full of a bunch of me’s u start to go a little 😜 gx," the singer wrote on Instagram, adding a slideshow of clips she took of her throwback ensembles while shooting the music video.

Released on New Year's Day, the music video takes fans on a nostalgic journey through Stefani's closet, with the pop star dressing up in a number of the most iconic ensembles from her career — including some from her No Doubt days.

The Latin and reggae-tinged song also has quite a few references to Stefani's past work.

"In the first place (Place), 'cause you know I'm like organic / And it tastes great (Great), I already gave you bananas (Woo)," she sings, referring to her B-A-N-A-N-A-S line in "Hollaback Girl." "Go ahead and help yourself, me again in your ear / Binge on my music for days 'cause I've been here for years."

"Not a comeback (Oh), I'm recycling me," she continues in the track. "It's not a comeback (Oh), you feel that new enеrgy."

While appearing on The Tonight Show Tuesday night, Stefani revealed that fans have her fiancé, Blake Shelton, to thank for the music video.

"Basically, it wasn't my idea," Stefani told host Jimmy Fallon.

The "Rich Girl" singer then recalled working with Shelton on their duet, "Happy Anywhere," telling Fallon that her original idea for that music video was to have Shelton and her dressed up as past versions of themselves.

"We could be the different versions of us, in this video, like, 'happy anywhere.' Like, this weird couple that doesn't make any sense, but we do," she said.

While Shelton shut down the idea for the "Happy Anywhere" video, he later encouraged her to revisit it for her own art.

"He called me [while] driving to the airport and was like, 'You should dress up as you in all your old looks and do this video,' " Stefani said. "And I was like, 'Whoa. That's actually a really good idea.' "

Going on to talk about the making of the video, Stefani said that it was "fun" to realize how "recognizable" her past looks have become.

"It was really trippy, because ... it'd be in the original look of what I was back then, and it brought back so many memories," she added.