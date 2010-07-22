Get Your 'Mad Men' Style for Fall, Courtesy of Banana Republic

Get ready for a blast from the conservative past! Banana Republic has partnered with AMC hit Mad Men to make sure we are dressed in our ’60s-style best. The national retailer has created a style guide complete with Mad Men characters and images alongside their own fashions. Available in Banana Republic stores now, but only until supplies last, the guide highlights stylish dressing for every occasion from the corner office to cocktail hour. “Banana Republic is known for its versatile fashions, with modern takes on 1960s icons like the pencil skirt, cardigan, and suit — which is why our collaboration with Mad Men is a natural fit,” said Jack Calhoun, president of Banana Republic. Pick up the guide at your Banana Republic store today — unfortunately, no Don Draper included.