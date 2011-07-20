To create a “sultry summer look” for the face of Thierry Mugler Angel perfume, makeup artist Genevieve Herr used the brand’s beauty line on Clarins-prepped skin.

Four Easy Steps

1: Prime clean skin with Clarins Beauty Flash Balm and Multi-Active Day Cream.

2: Create an even base with Cooling Effect Compact Foundation in Color #50 and contour features with Face Shadows & Lights powder in Brown & White.

3: Line eyes completely with Eye Liner Cream in Black and define lids with Eye Shadows & Lights Quartet in Sublime Nature. Apply Flash on Lashes Mascara in Black and top lashes with a sweep of Vinyl Gloss.

4: Prep pout with Flash Lips Foundation in Nude before blending in Rouge Unique Lipstick in Heaven.