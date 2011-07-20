Get the Look: Star Beauty
EVA MENDES' MAKEUP
To create a “sultry summer look” for the face of Thierry Mugler Angel perfume, makeup artist Genevieve Herr used the brand’s beauty line on Clarins-prepped skin.
Four Easy Steps
1: Prime clean skin with Clarins Beauty Flash Balm and Multi-Active Day Cream.
2: Create an even base with Cooling Effect Compact Foundation in Color #50 and contour features with Face Shadows & Lights powder in Brown & White.
3: Line eyes completely with Eye Liner Cream in Black and define lids with Eye Shadows & Lights Quartet in Sublime Nature. Apply Flash on Lashes Mascara in Black and top lashes with a sweep of Vinyl Gloss.
4: Prep pout with Flash Lips Foundation in Nude before blending in Rouge Unique Lipstick in Heaven.
MILA KUNIS' HAIR
For simply sexy look at the N.Y.C. Friends with Benefits premiere, Frédéeric Fekkai’s Renato Campora created chic straight locks using the salon brand s products.
Four Easy Steps
1: Prep wet hair with COIFF Bouffant Lifting & Texturizing Spray Gel.
2: Blow-dry hair straight.
3: Smooth strands with Advanced Silky Straight Ironless Smooth Finish Serum.
4: Add a graphic look with a deep side part.
ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY'S MAKEUP
The Transformers star modeled a “classic, timeless” glow at the film’s London premiere thanks to makeup artist Monika Blunder, who used Burberry products to accent her simply sexy gown, also by the British fashion house.
Four Easy Steps
1: Apply Burberry Sheer Luminous Fluid Foundation in Trench No.03.
2: Smoke out eyes with Burberry Sheer Eyeshadow in Midnight Plum, and for a little sheen, top shadow with a touch of Vaseline.
3: Brush Burberry Warm Glow Natural Bronzer in Nude Glow and Burberry Light Glow Natural Blush in Tangerine on apples of cheeks.
4: Liberally apply Burberry Lip Cover Soft Satin Lipstick in Blush and blot by kissing a tissue.
ROSARIO DAWSON'S MAKEUP
Makeup artist Fiona Stiles illuminated the features at the L.A. premiere of her flick Zookeeper by using EcoTools to sweep on a “happy” color palette.
Four Easy Steps
1: Use the Bamboo Foundation Brush to apply Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation in 7.
2: Apply a touch of Illamasqua Cream Blusher in Rude on apples of cheeks and lightly contour just below with the Bamboo Blush Brush and MAC Bronzing Powder.
3: With the 6-Piece Eye Brush Set and Dior 5-Colour Eyeshadow in Earth Reflection, apply bronze shadow all over lids, into creases and softly up toward brows. Mix a bit of bronze shadow with deep brown shade and sweep under lower lash lines. Top off with Dior DiorShow Extase Mascara in Black.
4: Finish look with NARS Lip Gloss in cool pink Chihuahua.
BLAKE LIVELY'S HAIR
For the Hollywood premiere of Green Lantern, hairstylist Rod Ortega mirrored Chanel Haute Couture dress with an equally unique braided style.
Four Easy Steps
1: Prep wet hair with Philip B. Maui Wowie Beach Mist and Shu Uemura Art of Hair Silk Mesh Elastic Moldable Cream before blow-drying using a diffuser attachment.
2: Enhance beachy waves by wrapping random pieces around a 1⁄2 in. curling iron.
3: Pin hair to the side and braid three strands into a fishtail, keeping the look loose and messy.
4: For allover shine, apply Shu Uemura Art of Hair Sheer Lacquer Finishing Spray.
EVAN RACHEL WOOD
Hairstylist Mara Roszak vamped up the True Blood star’s cropped locks, creating a chic pompadour for the show’s season 4 premiere.
Four Easy Steps
1: Apply Kérastase Spray Volumactive to damp hair’s roots and blow dry in various directions away from face.
2: Work a dime-size amount of Supremo Magic Move hard wax between hands. Starting at the back of the head, distribute through hair with fingertips.
3: Smooth sides of the hair flat and muss the top, twisting random pieces and adding touches of wax as needed.
4: Set with René Furterer Finishing Spray.
MINKA KELLY'S MAKEUP
At the Ferragamo resort show, makeup artist Kristofer Buckle gave Minka Kelly a “glowy summer-glam look” to complement sexy waves.
Four Easy Steps
1: Even skin tone with KohGenDo Maifanshi Moisture Foundation, then touch up with Three Custom Color Specialists concealer.
2: Create a bronzed, smoky eye with Laura Mercier’s Sateen Eye Color in grey-taupe Sable, then layer on CoverGirl LashBlast Fusion mascara.
3: Warm skin with a dusting of Benefit Hoola bronzer.
4: Finish with Dior Sérum de Rouge Luminous Color Lip Treatment in light nude 710.
NICOLE KIDMAN'S HAIR
For supporting role at the CMT Awards, hairstylist David Babaii swept up her red tresses into an edgy evening ponytail with sexy French fringe.
Four Easy Steps
1: Work Couture Colour Pequi Oil throughout clean, wet hair and rough-dry to create texture.
2: Smooth blow dried hair with additional Pequi Oil.
3: Sweep hair into a high, messy ponytail, creating a slight bump at the crown, and secure with a band.
4: Apply Pequi Oil to bangs for a piece-y look.
LUCY LIU'S MAKEUP
For the CFDA Awards, makeup artist Kristofer Buckle applied a “fruity [hint] of transparent color” that played off the actress’s dramatic black gown.
Four Easy Steps
1: Perfect skin with Armani Luminous Silk foundation.
2: Warm up cheeks with rosy Stila Custom Color blush.
3: Apply Ardell individual lashes to make eyes pop, then define brows with Anastasia Perfect Brow Pencil in Medium Ash.
4: Brighten lips with Tarte LipSurgence pencil in a hot-pink hue like Frisky.
SELENA GOMEZ'S MAKEUP
To achieve the summery glow at the MTV Movie Awards, makeup artist Karan Mitchell used CoverGirl products for a “fresh, flawless” look.
Four Easy Steps
1: Use NatureLuxe Silk Foundation in sandy peach Oak.
2: Apply Eye Enhancer 3-Kit Shadows in glistening beige Shimmering Sands to eyes, dusting the medium shade over lid and highlighting with the lightest.
3: Line eyes with Perfect Blend Eyeliner in Basic Black, topping with LineExact Liquid Liner in Very Black, adding three coats of NatureLuxe Water Resistant Mousse Mascara.
4: Dab on LipPerfection Lipcolor in shimmering pink Sweetheart and top with ShineBlast Lip Gloss in glittering lilac Dazzle to finish.
EMMA STONE'S HAIR
Highlighting the star’s return to red hair, stylist Mara Roszak created a “beachy, wavy” look to offset her sexy dress at the MTV Movie Awards.
Four Easy Steps
1: Apply a dab of Kérastase Sérum Oléo-Relax to wet hair for shine, then blow dry.
2: Use a 1-in. barrel curling iron to create waves, alternating directions throughout for a more natural look.
3: Texturize by rubbing a small amount of Oribé Pomade between your palms and combing through curls.
4: Tuck the far-side part behind the ear and pin into place, adding hold with Moroccanoil hairspray.
PENéLOPE CRUZ'S MAKEUP
For her Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides premiere, Matthew Van Leeuwen created a dramatic makeup look for Lancôme spokesperson using the brand’s products.
Four Easy Steps
1: Create a bright, smoky eye using the Color Design palette in pink-and-bronze Sienna Sultry.
2: Line eyes with Le Crayon Khôl Eyeliner in Black Ebony.
3: Give skin a natural flush with Star Bronzer Natural Glow Powder in Solaire and Blush Subtil in Shimmer Mandarin Sky, a salmon hue.
4: Line lips using Le Lipstique in neutral Bronzelle, then top with Color Design Lipcolor in pink-orange Corset.
ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY'S HAIR
Transformers: Dark Of The Moon’s breakout bombshell got “90s supermodel” hair courtesy of stylist Cervando for the MTV Movie Awards.
Four Easy Steps
1: Coat wet hair with Oscar Blandi Volume and Kérastase Mousse Nutri-Sculpt to give hair strength and body.
2: Blow-dry hair and set the top in Velcro rollers and the sides and back in pin curls for soft waves; apply Klorane Dry Shampoo for more volume and let sit for half an hour.
3: Remove pins and rollers, then use a 2-in. barrel curling iron on hair sprayed with L’Oréal Elnett for hold.
4: Pull back hair around the face and ears, securing with bobby pins and Fekkai Coiff Sheer Hold Hairspray.
HAILEE STEINFELD'S MAKEUP
Makeup artist Stephen Sollitto gave the 14-year-old star a grown-up red lip to go with her Louis Vuitton tux at the MTV Movie Awards – “a sincere classic like the person she is,” he said.
Four Easy Steps
1: Even out skin and give the face dimension with M.A.C Face and Body Foundation in C2 and C3.
2: Define eyes with Elizabeth Arden Smoky Eyes Powder Pencil in Espresso on bottom lid and M.A.C Eye Kohl in black Smolder on the top; coat lashes with CoverGirl LashBlast in Very Black.
3: Warm up cheeks with Chanel Powder Blush in Rose Dust, a muted pink color.
4: Paint lips with Nars Lipstick in Jungle Red.
BLAKE LIVELY'S HAIR
Stylist Rod Ortega changed up the usual beachy waves for a “summer sleek” look at the MTV Movie Awards.
Four Easy Steps
1: Prep wet hair with leave-in oil Shu Uemura Art of Hair Essence Absolue.
2: Blow out locks with the T3 Featherweight Luxe blow dryer and a paddle brush, then use the brush to gather hair into a ponytail.
3: Flat-iron the ends with the T3 SinglePass Straightening and Styling Iron, combing through Shu Uemura Art of Hair Silk Mesh styling cream to finish the look.
4: Spritz Shu Uemura Art of Hair Sheer Lacquer spray to set the style.
RACHEL MCADAMS'S MAKEUP
makeup artist – and sister! – Kayleen McAdams balanced her bold dress and hair with a “bronzy sun-kissed surfer-girl glow.”
Four Easy Steps
1: Perfect skin with Clé de Peau Cream Foundation and Amazing Cosmetics AmazingConcealer.
2: Line eyes with Nars Soft Touch Shadow Pencil in iridescent copper Skorpios before dusting lids with burgundy shade from Chanel Quadra Eyeshadow in Spices and sweeping on CoverGirl LashBlast Fusion Mascara.
3: Stipple Nuxe bronzing cream over Nars Blush in apricot Lustre on apples of cheeks and add an overall glow with Kevyn Aucoin The Celestial Veil Powder in Candlelight.
4: Complete the look with Nars Lip Gloss in gold-flecked mauve Belize.
BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD'S HAIR
Hairstylist Marcus Francis put a “modern and flirty twist” on the star’s classic style with a braided updo at the Restless premiere during Cannes.
Four Easy Steps
1: Mist Phyto Phytovolume Actif Maximizing Volume Spray on hair washed the previous day and then blow dry while scrunching with hands.
2: Tease four, 1⁄2-in. sections at the crown and lightly smooth with Mason Pearson brush.
3: Create loose French braid pigtails, starting at the temple area on each side of the head, and finish ends with hair elastics. Twist braids into a chignon at the back of head, securing with large hair pins.
4: Pull out a few face-framing strands and curl with a 1⁄2” iron.
AMANDA SEYFRIED'S MAKEUP
The actress vamped it up at the London premiere of Red Riding Hood, wearing a Clé de Peau makeup look by Mary Greenwell.
Four Easy Steps
1: Prime skin with Luminizing Enhancer Base before topping with the lightest shade of Cream Foundation.
2: Line the top lid with dark black Intensifying Cream Eyeliner #101 and coat lashes with lots of black mascara.
3: Dust cheeks with light pink blush.
4: Paint lips with Extra Rich Lipstick in deep orange-red R2.
NICOLE KIDMAN'S HAIR
For the ACM Awards, celebrity hairstylist David Babaii made the vibrant hair color the focal point with simple summer waves.
Four Easy Steps
1: Apply Couture Colour Pequi Oil Treatment from roots to ends on damp hair and rough dry.
2: Part hair on the side and divide into four sections – one on each side, the top and nape.
3: Starting at the nape, create curls by wrapping each section around two fingers before pinning each coil to head using bobby pins.
4: Blast pinned curls with hot air, followed by cool air to set. Unpin and finger comb curls with additional Pequi Oil on hands.
HAYDEN PANETTIERE'S MAKEUP
The Scream 4 rocked a sophisticated palette created by Amy Oresman using Neutrogena products at the film’s premiere.
Four Easy Steps
1: Get dewy, even skin with Healthy Skin Compact Foundation in fair Nude 40.
2: Fake sun-kissed color with Healthy Skin Custom Glow Blush & Bronzer Duo in Natural Glow.
3: Dust Nourishing Eye Quad in Moonlight Violet on lids, line with Nourishing Eyeliner in Cosmic Black and sweep on Healthy Lengths Mascara in Carbon Black.
4: Complete the look with MoistureShine lip gloss in nude Natural Boost.
TAYLOR SWIFT'S MAKEUP
Makeup artist Lorrie Turk played up the romance for ACM Awards red carpet stroll using CoverGirl makeup.
Four Easy Steps
1: Smooth skin with NatureLuxe Silk Foundation before dusting cheeks with Classic Color Blush in Rose Silk.
2: Dust Eye Enhancers 1-Kit shadow in nude Tapestry Taupe from lash line to crease and shimmering Champagne on brow bone and at inner corners.
3: Wing out Liquiline Blast eyeliner in Black Fire and sweep lashes with LashBlash Fusion mascara.
4: Give lips a warm, rosy glow with Lip Perfection Lipstick in Soulmate.
SELENA GOMEZ'S HAIR
“I wanted a hairstyle that exuded a fresh, young sensibility,” says hairstylist John D who went with the flow of the chic shorts ensemble at the Kids’ Choice Awards.
Four Easy Steps
1: Work Alterna Kendi Oil into the ends of damp hair and rough dry.
2: Flatiron small sections of hair prepped with Bumble and Bumble Styling Lotion, bending to follow hair’s natural waves.
3: Pull back a small section of hair at the forehead and pin it at back.
4: Set with a generous spray of Tresemmé Climate Control Finishing Spray – and finish by adding a few wispy feather strands.
MICHELLE MONAGHAN'S MAKEUP
“I wanted her to look a bit glam rock,” says Shane Paish, who played up the Source Code star’s eyes for the film’s N.Y.C. premiere using Dior makeup.
Four Easy Steps
1: Illuminate skin with Diorskin Airflash Spray Foundation set with Nude Healthy Glow Powder in Sunset #002.
2: Smoke out lids with 5-Couleurs Eyeshadow in Rosy Nude.
3: Line inner lids with Crayon Eyeliner in black Trinidad.
4: Balance the look with Addict Lipstick in nude hued Parisian Chic #454.
KATE WINSLET'S HAIR
The Oscar winner looked effortlessly chic at the Manhattan premiere of Mildred Pierce in an elegant updo created by Renato Campora using Fekkai products.
Four Easy Steps
1: Blow dry hair prepped with a mix of Full Blown Volume Styling Whip and Ironless Smooth Finish Serum, wrapping ends around fingers to curl.
2: Set hair in hot-stick rollers for 15 minutes.
3: Create texture and body by spraying Au Naturel Dry Shampoo at roots before loosely weaving waves back and securing behind with bobby pins.
4: Set with Coiff Sheer Hold Hairspray.
CAMILLA BELLE'S MAKEUP
The actress heated up Miami’s Juicy Couture store opening with her naturally glam look created by Marni Burton.
Four Easy Steps
1: Highlight T-zone with Clarins On The Spot brightener before evening out skin with Armani Luminous Silk Foundation in Light Beige #5.
2: Dust lids lightly with Nars Duo Eyeshadow in aqua-and-teal Cleo and sweep lashes with Hourglass Superficial Lash mascara.
3: Top Nars Pure Matte Lipstick in nude-pink Madere with Nars Lip Gloss in shimmer-pink Angelika.
4: Dust Pop Beauty Double Duty Bronzer over jaw and cheek bones, applying the duo’s Apricot shade as blush.