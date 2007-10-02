Get The Look: Paris Hilton's Message Sweater

Message tops are a way for celebrities to share their feelings, especially since cameras are following them all day. Remember when Halle Berry showed us her pick for the upcoming presidential elections? Or how Hayden Panettiere spread the word about a great charity? Now, it looks like Paris Hilton is trying to tell the paparrazzi something and she’s sending the message loud and clear with the bold red words, “Don’t Follow Me.” Lindsay Lohan has also been spotted in this top. This zip-up cardigan by Intuition is great for the chillier fall weather and has cute details like ribbed cuffs and raw edges. Get it at shopintuition.com for $104 and give someone you know this not so subtle hint.