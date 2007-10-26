Get the Look: Natalie Portman's Icy Neutrals

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Natalie Portman sparkled in icy neutrals at the 22nd American Cinematheque Award honoring her Closer co-star Julia Roberts. To get the look, her makeup artist Rachel Goodwin first “warmed up her complexion” with sheer Teint Innocence Compact Foundation in Wheat, $55 at chanel.com. Then she added a bit of a flush to the tops of her cheekbones with Irreelle Blush in Neroli Rose, $40. Goodwin applied a sheer wash of shimmery Ombre D’Eau Fluid Iridescent Eyeshadow in Source, $30 to Natalie’s eyelids. Rachel finished with an application of what she calls the “ultimate party girl pink” — Rouge Allure Lip Colour in Surprise, $30 mixed with a bit of Pro Lumiere Correcteur Concealer in Light, $38. The result is a dazzling face to go with her trendy Lanvin purple strapless dress.