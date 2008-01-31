Get the Look: Hayden Panettiere's Black French Connection Dress!

By StyleWatch
Updated January 13, 2021 04:20 PM
Vince Flores/Celebrity Photo

The Heroes star stepped out for a Pepsi party in Hollywood pairing her affordable French Connection tube dress with a pair of patent platform Christian Louboutins. We love how Hayden Panettiere mixes budget friendly finds with extra-special (and extra-expensive!) accessories. The young fashionista loves her Christian Louboutins just as much as her collection of Steve Maddens. We found Hayden’s dress and shoes — and a pair for a lot less!

Bling Bling Christian Louboutin Bronze Specchio Peep-Toe Pump, $1,325 at net-a-porter.com

For a Steal:
Isaac Mizrahi for Target Strapless Sateen Dress in Ebony, $40 at target.com

Brown patent “Lalo” peep-toes by Steve Madden, $99 at stevemadden.com

