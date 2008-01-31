Get the Look: Hayden Panettiere's Black French Connection Dress!
Vince Flores/Celebrity Photo
The Heroes star stepped out for a Pepsi party in Hollywood pairing her affordable French Connection tube dress with a pair of patent platform Christian Louboutins. We love how Hayden Panettiere mixes budget friendly finds with extra-special (and extra-expensive!) accessories. The young fashionista loves her Christian Louboutins just as much as her collection of Steve Maddens. We found Hayden’s dress and shoes — and a pair for a lot less!
- Get Hayden’s Look!
- For Real:
- French Connection Wizard dress, $148 at frenchconnection.com
Bling Bling Christian Louboutin Bronze Specchio Peep-Toe Pump, $1,325 at net-a-porter.com
For a Steal:
Isaac Mizrahi for Target Strapless Sateen Dress in Ebony, $40 at target.com
Brown patent “Lalo” peep-toes by Steve Madden, $99 at stevemadden.com