Get the Look: Hayden Panettiere's Black French Connection Dress!

The Heroes star stepped out for a Pepsi party in Hollywood pairing her affordable French Connection tube dress with a pair of patent platform Christian Louboutins. We love how Hayden Panettiere mixes budget friendly finds with extra-special (and extra-expensive!) accessories. The young fashionista loves her Christian Louboutins just as much as her collection of Steve Maddens. We found Hayden’s dress and shoes — and a pair for a lot less!