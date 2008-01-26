Get the Look: Eva Longoria's Top (On Sale!)



Goff/INF



Eva Longoria was all business in London promoting her new romantic comedy Over Her Dead Body. The actress looked perfectly professional in her Kenneth Cole Reaction Flutter top, pencil skirt, oversized patent belt, sweet mary jane heels and funky textured tights. We love Eva’s bright top — and the price even more! Turns out the Kenneth Cole Reaction top is on sale for only $59! We found Eva’s top and some similar options to get her whole head-to-toe look for under $250!

Get the Look!

For Real

Kenneth Cole Reaction Flutter Sleeve Blouse, on sale $59, nordstrom.com

Finish Eva’s look off with the Alya basic pencil skirt, $34, from rampage.com, oversized “It” belt, $59, at bebe.com, a pair of textured tights, $18, at anthropologie.com and high-heel patent mary janes, $69, asos.com.