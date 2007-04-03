Get the Look: Courtney Love's Beachwear

By peoplemag
Updated December 08, 2020 02:32 PM
Advertisement

Starsurf/Splash News; Flynet

Newly slim Courtney Love got the Internet buzzing with photos of her bikini-clad body on a Maui beach vacation last week. We were fascinated watching her change into swimsuit after swimsuit, conjuring images of another starlet who has an endless wardrobe of string bikinis. Courtney showed her rock ‘n’ roll roots in her one-piece cut-out navy bathing suit by Fabucci ($228, at shopbop.com). Later, the singer/author hit the sand in a Missoni Florida Zigzag Bikini ($315 at net-a-porter.com). Tell us: What do you think of Love’s bikini looks?

SEE MORE STARS IN SWIMSUITS IN ‘BEACH PATROL: SPRING BREAK’

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com