Get the Look: Angelina's Luxe Accessories

We love the simplicity of Angelina Jolie‘s style — from her pencil skirts to her trench coats, she is the epitome of quiet elegance. So when she stepped out today with her family in Manhattan, our eyes went right to her stylish accessories (Sorry, Zahara!). We’ve spotted her Valentino braided leather shoulder bag on stars like Claire Danes and Jennifer Garner before, but we still love it. And forget trendy white or red sunglasses — Angelina opts for classic oversized Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses to cover her famous eyes. The ultimate accessory is, of course, her beautiful family — Brad Pitt is just out of the frame on Angelina’s left!