Get Salma Hayek's Maternity T-shirt!

Just in case we forgot just how glamorous Salma Hayek was, the soon-to-be mom wore it written across her chest this weekend! Out and about in Hollywood, the actress showed off her growing baby bump in a "Stylish. Sexy. Pregnant." t-shirt. We expected the already fashionable and curvy star to have an amazing pregnancy wardrobe, but her T-shirt really made us giggle. Unfortunately, Salma's short-sleeve tee is sold out, but you can snag this long-sleeve, slightly off-the-shoulder version from Love My Belly, $54, at bellablumaternity.com. Click here to see more Maternity Style in Off the Rack. Photo: RAMEY...