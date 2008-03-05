Get Reese's Bracelet to Support Women Worldwide

Reese Witherspoon announced her role as the honorary chair of the Avon Foundation last year, and today she appeared before the United Nations to help the beauty giant announce their partnership with the United Nations Development Fund for Women. Reese is not only the spokeswoman but has helped introduce the Women’s Empowerment Bracelet, which she proudly modeled today at the U.N. You too can get one of these silk and siver bracelets for only $3. Net proceeds of $2.25 from each bracelet go directly to create a new Avon Empowerment Fund. The first $500,000 from bracelet sales will be matched by the Avon Foundation for a total donation of $1 million to UNIFEM for projects that will empower women around the world. Join Reese in supporting women’s rights about the world by clicking here to buy a bracelet for yourself or a woman in your life.