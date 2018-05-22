Shop Meghan Markle's Garden Party Dress Before It Sells Out – and the Look for Less!

Just days after saying “I do,” newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out for their first appearance as a married couple in honor of Prince Charles’ 70th birthday at Buckingham Palace. As Meghan’s first event as a royal and the new Duchess of Sussex, it comes as no surprise that she stepped out looking nothing short of regal. For the outing, Meghan opted for a rose-pink “Flavia” silk-crepe pencil dress by British fashion label Goat (with stockings!), a matching saucer-style fascinator and blush “Siren” pumps by Tamara Mellon.
Luckily, if you’re as obsessed with Meghan’s garden party look as we are, there’s still time to score her exact dress (on sale!) here — but you’d better hurry because it’s selling out fast.
However, if it does sell out (of if you just want to shop the look for on a non-royal budget) — we’ve rounded up six similar styles and even some matching fascinators so you can score Meghan’s look — for less!
