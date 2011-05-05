Print lovers, rejoice: Missoni is the centerpiece of not one, but two new collaborations! The Italian fashion house recently teamed with family favorite Bugaboo to create designs for two of its popular stroller styles, complete with matching zig-zag blankets. You can learn more about the wheels — available in July — in our Moms & Babies section. Then today,

Vogue

broke the news that Missoni is the latest label to join forces with Target on a low-cost designer collection. More than 400 items, from sheets and dishware to girls’ clothes and women’s fashions — will be available at Target stores and on target.com from Sept. 13 through Oct. 22. The partnership is Target’s biggest designer collaboration to date, in terms of pure inventory, and follows similar, successful partnerships from Rodarte, Zac Posen and Calypso St. Barth.