Get Drew Barrymore's Golden Globes Look

The inspiration behind Drew Barrymore’s gorgeous Golden Globes look was really quite natural: “I was inspired by the opaqueness of a pearl,” says the star’s makeup artist, Gucci Westman of Lancome. “Nothing too soft — I wanted to play with highlight and shadows.” Westman used a Lancome palette #2 from the line’s latest collection to create the look. “It has a silver, bronze and a pinky color for the inner corner of her eyes. Then I rimmed it with a brown liner.” As for Barrymore’s hair, Giannandrea for L’Oréal Professionnel decided on an updo as soon as he saw the star’s Dior dress. “The angelic Botticelli look was my inspiration, and I wanted to use combination braids — and Drew told me she was thinking braids too.” Adds Westman: “We were all on the same page.” If only it was as easy to create her striking pink Dior gown at home.