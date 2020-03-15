Harvey Weinstein's Ex-Wife Georgina Chapman Seen for First Time Since He Was Sentenced to 23 Years

Harvey Weinstein’s ex-wife, Georgina Chapman, was seen in public for the first time since he was sentenced to 23 years in prison on charges of a first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape.

The Marchesa fashion designer, 43, was spotted running errands in New York City on Friday. Her outing came just two days after her ex-husband’s sentencing.

Chapman left Weinstein in 2017, in the wake of the sexual assault and harassment allegations against him. In a statement obtained by PEOPLE in October 2017, the mother of two said, “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions.”

The former couple, who share two young children, reached a divorce settlement in January 2018, with Weinstein having to pay Chapman between $15 and $20 million. Chapman got custody of their two kids, ages 6 and 9.

In February, Weinstein was found guilty of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree in New York City, receiving a 23-year sentence.

Under the law, the judge could have imposed a sentence of up to 29 years. Prosecutors had asked for the maximum while Weinstein’s defense attorneys argued for the minimum sentence of five years.

Earlier this month, a source in the fashion industry told PEOPLE that Chapman was “shocked” when she learned of the allegations against Weinstein.

“To say that Harvey disgusts her is an understatement,” the source said. “She was shocked and livid when she learned about all of this and especially when it went public. It was humiliating.”

Chapman spoke out for the first time about the allegations against Weinstein in a May 2018 Vogue interview.

“There was a part of me that was terribly naive — clearly, so naive. I have moments of rage, I have moments of confusion, I have moments of disbelief,” she said. “And I have moments when I just cry for my children. What are their lives going to be? What are people going to say to them? It’s like, they love their dad. They love him. I just can’t bear it for them.”

Chapman also said she “never” knew of Weinstein’s alleged behavior. “That’s what makes this so incredibly painful: I had what I thought was a very happy marriage. I loved my life,” she said. “I was so humiliated and so broken… that… I, I, I… didn’t think it was respectful to go out.”

The designer continued, “I thought, ‘Who am I to be parading around with all of this going on?’ It’s still so very, very raw. I was walking up the stairs the other day and I stopped; it was like all the air had been punched out of my lungs.”

Chapman has since moved on with her new boyfriend, Oscar winner Adrien Brody. A source told PEOPLE last week that she has been dating the actor, 46, “for a while.”

Chapman and Brody have “many of the same interests,” the source said, adding, “She thinks he’s unusual and interesting. She finds [him] to be an interesting person with a deep passion for his work that is similar to hers.”