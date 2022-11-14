Georgina Bloomberg Takes PEOPLE Behind Her Glam for the Humane Society's Annual To the Rescue! Gala

01 of 08 Must Love Dogs (and Glam!) Darian DiCianno "I love having my hair and makeup done…it means I can concentrate on giving Ralphie belly rubs! Liz Olivier, my makeup artist, and Ralphie don't get along (Ralphie honestly doesn't really like anyone but me!) which always makes this getting glam process more entertaining and provides a lot of laughs. For tonight's makeup look, Liz and I decided to go with a nude lip and a bit of a smoky, glamorous cat eye with a hint of shimmer and green."

02 of 08 The Mane Event Darian DiCianno "I usually wear my hair up for events so I can show off my gorgeous jewelry from LUGANO. Tonight, my hair stylist Corey Tuttle and I agreed to go for a more modern twist on a chignon. Something nice and sleek with a hint of volume."

03 of 08 The Big Reveal Darian DiCianno "There she is! When I tried this Elie Saab dress on at the store, I immediately fell in love. I wanted something that was going to be comfy and elegant, and it fit like a glove. I the green also gave me a great excuse to wear LUGANO emeralds. To complete the look, I've chosen Gucci shoes. And of course, a Stella McCartney bag. I love Stella because she doesn't use real leather, feathersor fur and that's obviously something that's really important to me when I choose what to wear."

04 of 08 Time to Accessorize Darian DiCianno "Choices, choices! The best part about working with Longines as an ambassador means always having an elegant time piece to choose from. I'm leaning towards the Master Collection, the one in the middle. Being in New York City, there's always a ton of traffic and I don't like being late. The event starts at 6 p.m. so it's important I leave on time."

05 of 08 It's All in the Details Darian DiCianno "The final touch and one of my favorite parts of getting ready…the jewelry! A highlight of being named LUGANO Diamond's first equestrian ambassador is that I get to borrow their gorgeous, one-of-a-kind jewelry and showcase them off at events like this. I'm sticking with the green vibe and chose these stunning emerald pieces. Can't believe how lucky I am that I get to wear these all night."

06 of 08 #AdoptDontShop Darian DiCianno "I got ready a little too early, so I had some extra time to relax with Sasha before heading out. I rescued Sasha from Danny and Ron's Rescue in Florida, and they just sent me a copy of their new book called Forever Home. It's a must read for all animal lovers and activists. #adoptdontshop"

07 of 08 Gala Girl Darian DiCianno "I love how everything turned out. Great work Liz and Corey!"