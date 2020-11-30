"My haircuts take, literally, two minutes," George Clooney said

George Clooney Reveals He's Been Cutting His Hair for Years Thanks to the 1980s Flowbee Device

You won't see George Clooney at a hair salon.

While sitting down with CBS Sunday Morning over the weekend, the 59-year-old actor revealed that he has been cutting his own hair for years, using the iconic '8os vacuum hair cutting device known as a Flowbee.

"I’ve been cutting my own hair for 25 years," Clooney said. "My hair is really, like, straw, so it’s easy to cut. You can’t really make too many mistakes. So, years ago, I bought a Flowbee, which [came out] when I was a kid."

"It comes with the vacuum cleaner and the clippers. I still have it," he added. "My haircuts take, literally, two minutes."

The small contraption was invented and patented in 1986 by Rick E. Hunts, a San Diego carpenter. It was introduced to the public in a popular television infomercial.

Clooney's upcoming movie, The Midnight Sky, joked in a tweet following the actor's interview that they "can neither confirm nor deny the use of a Flowbee" on set.

Shortly after CBS shared a clip of Clooney's Flowbee praise, the product's website crashed, according to one Twitter user.

Several others came forward to joke at how popular the system would be on Christmas gift lists this year.

"Because 2020 couldn’t get any weirder, Flowbee is about to be Christmas’ hottest gift. Thank you, George Clooney," one person wrote.

Just last month, the Gravity star admitted that while he and his family have been socially distancing at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, he has also been cutting his children's hair. George and wife Amal Clooney share twins Alexander and Ella, 3.

"I cut my own hair and I cut my kids' hair and I'm mopping it," George told GQ for the magazine's Man of the Year Issue.

In addition to taking on the role of the family hairdresser, the star has been making sure to contribute to household chores.

"[I'm] vacuuming and doing the laundry and doing the dishes every day," George said. "I feel like my mother in 1964. You know, I understand why she burned her bra."

"There is no question that having Amal in my life changed everything for me," he said. "It was the first time that everything that she did and everything about her was infinitely more important than anything about me."