The actor has been taking on some traditional household duties while quarantining at home with wife Amal and twins Alexander and Ella

George Clooney Reveals He's Been Cutting His Own Hair (and His Kids' Hair!) During Quarantine

George Clooney's been taking his haircutting sessions into his own hands during the coronavirus pandemic just like plenty of other stars.

Like most families, the actor and wife Amal Clooney along with their twins Alexander and Ella, 3, haven't left their home for most of 2020. So The Midnight Sky star sharpened up on his hairstyling skills to trim his own hair along with Alexander and Ella's throughout quarantine.

“I cut my own hair and I cut my kids' hair and I'm mopping it," George told GQ for the magazine's Man of the Year Issue, which the actor covers.

He also makes sure not to leave all the household chores to his wife, Amal. "[I'm] vacuuming and doing the laundry and doing the dishes every day,” George said. “I feel like my mother in 1964. You know, I understand why she burned her bra.”

Like many of the rest of us, George misses the normalcies of pre-pandemic life, but understands that hunkering down at home is what's best right now.

“It kills me that I can't go see Bruce Springsteen in concert,” he told the magazine. “It kills me that I can't go see Bono, can't go see U2 in concert right now. But…you know, there's a lot worse things in the world. People are dealing with a lot bigger problems.”

In his GQ cover story, George also got candid about falling in love with his wife Amal, whom he married in an intimate wedding ceremony in Venice, Italy in 2014.

“I was like, ‘I'm never getting married. I'm not gonna have kids,’” he said of his old mindset on marriage. But it all changed when he met his soon-to-be wife.

"I didn't know how un-full it was until I met Amal. And then everything changed. And I was like, ‘Oh, actually, this has been a huge empty space,'" George said. "I'd never been in the position where someone else's life was infinitely more important to me than my own. You know? And then tack on two more individuals, who are small and have to be fed.…”

