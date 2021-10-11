The couple attended the UK premiere of George Clooney's coming-of-age film The Tender Bar, starring Ben Affleck

George and Amal Clooney Bring Old Hollywood Glamour to the London Film Festival Red Carpet

George and Amal Clooney made a show-stopping appearance at the London Film Festival premiere of the actor and director's upcoming film The Tender Bar on Sunday.

Clooney — who directs Ben Affleck in the coming-of-age drama, hitting theaters on Dec. 18 and streaming on Amazon Prime Video Jan 7. — looked sharp in a classic black suit and tie. While his wife turned heads in a white sequin-embellished gown with ruching at the waist and a matching feather boa by 16Arlington.

The human rights lawyer sported a cranberry-tone lipstick and wore her dark brown hair in a side part with loose waves. Aside from the statement-making boa, she accessorized with diamond drop earrings and classic white pumps.

The Tender Bar marks Clooney's eighth director project and a reunion with Affleck, whom he worked with on 2012's Argo.

"He's such a good actor, first and foremost, and obviously he's a wonderful director," Clooney said of Affleck. "We're friends and we trust each other so it was really easy. There wasn't any pushing or pulling. Just show up and get the job done."

The film tells the coming-of-age story of a fatherless boy, J.R. (Daniel Ranieri) who grows into a young man (Tye Sheridan) under the tutelage of his Uncle Charlie (Affleck).

The Clooneys previously stepped out together on Oct. 3 for the L.A. premiere of the film, both in coordinated looks.

