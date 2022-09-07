George and Amal Clooney Have Glam Date Night at London Premiere of His Film 'Ticket to Paradise'

George and Amal Clooney turned the London premiere of his film Ticket to Paradise into the ultimate date night.

For her husband's big night, the human rights lawyer, 44, selected a sparkling, beaded mint green slip dress which she paired with Cartier jewels. She wore chandelier earrings, a floral diamond bracelet, and an art-deco style double ring from the iconic jewelry brand.

Amal completed the look with a metallic clutch and champagne-colored heels. She also wore her hair down in her signature waves and a bold red lip for a pop of color.

Joe Maher/Getty

Meanwhile, George stepped out in a navy three-piece suit and a collared white shirt. He chose to forgo a tie for the occasion.

The couple also posed alongside George's costar Julia Roberts, who wore a custom look by Alexander McQueen to the premiere. The actress' skirt featured words including

"love" and "darling" as well as the initials "JR + DM" (a likely nod to her husband, Danny Moder, with whom she shares children Hazel, Phinnaeus and Henry Daniel).

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty

In March, Amal opened up about her relationship with George in her TIME's 2022 Women of the Year profile.

"Marriage has been wonderful. I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter," said Amal, who shares 5-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with George.

"It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined. I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life, and to be a mother — this is how I get my balance."

In 2020, George echoes similar sentiments to PEOPLE, sharing that he counts himself "lucky" to be with his wife. The Clooneys' activism and commitment to philanthropy and humanitarian causes is just one thing that connects the couple, who married in 2014.

"I feel very lucky in so many ways to have met her," he said at the time. "We haven't ever had an argument. You know, everybody's been slammed together because of the coronavirus and a lot of friends' relationships have been tested. For us, it's been really easy."

"She succeeds in so many different ways and stands up for what she believes in," he said of Amal. "We didn't fall in love because of our work, but it ended up being something unusual we [share]. ... We are really lucky and we know it."