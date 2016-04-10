Gentlemen Prefer Brunettes: Ariana Grande Dons Marilyn Monroe-Inspired Gown to MTV Movie Awards

Marilyn, is that you?

Ariana Grande channeled Marilyn Monroe at the MTV Movie Awards on Saturday night, pairing a body-hugging satin pink Michael Costello gown with a white fur stole and – fittingly – a sparkling Le Vian choker necklace.

The look, which Grande, 22, finished with a subtle matte lip and sleek hair ‘do, was clearly inspired by Monroe’s performance of “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” in the classic 1953 movie Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

Grande, who performed her new hit single “Dangerous Woman” with Broadway veteran composer Jason Robert Brown during the awards ceremony, is not the first star to take notes from Monroe.

Madonna also slipped into a slinky pink gown for her 1984 “Material Girl” music video, emulating Gentlemen‘s iconic dance sequence.

Grande’s performance will air during the MTV Movie Awards on Sunday (at 8 p.m. ET) on MTV.

–– Lindsay Kimble