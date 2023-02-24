Gene Simmons' Daughter Sophie Wears 2 Dreamy Wedding Dresses to Marry James Henderson: See Her Looks

Sophie Simmons, daughter of KISS rockstar Gene Simmons and actress Shannon Tweed-Simmons, had two fairytale wedding dresses for her nuptials to longtime love James Henderson.

The couple, who met when Henderson was her server at a restaurant in 2014, tied the knot in front of 50 friends and family members during an intimate ceremony at her mother's Malibu home on Feb. 22.

To walk down the aisle and exchange her vows, the rocker's daughter wore a sparkling blush dress by Galia Lahav, which she says she fell in love with the moment she saw it.

"I didn't even look at other dresses," Sophie tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I just looked at her [designer Galia Lahav] Instagram, and I saw that dress, and I was like, 'Oh, yeah, that's going to be my dress. Absolutely. When can I come in?'"

She adds, "[I] came in and tried on one dress, and I was like, 'That's it.' I knew it immediately. And honestly, we tried on a bunch just for fun afterwards, but I was like, 'This is my dress.' And they were like, 'Let's see if we could beat it.' And the girls were picking their favorites, and I was like, 'Literally, this is my dress.' It fit like a glove, and it was exactly how I thought it would fit in my mind and everything else."

The bride, who paired her reception look with Maria Elena Bridal veil headpiece, knew that she didn't want a traditional white gown, which is why she gravitated to the blush hue of her dress

"I kind of knew I didn't want stark white and not sure why, but I knew I didn't want it to be white-white."

Sophie Simmons and James Henderson.

Simmons' mother, who was part of the dress-picking process, also helped make her dress stand out even more by suggesting that they had some sparkle to the bottom so it would reflect the sunny Malibu sky.

"[My mom] was like, 'You need a little more sparkle on the bottom just because the wedding's outside and the sun will hit it, and it'll be really pretty.' And they pulled a bunch of underlayers of tulle that we could add for different sparkle, and she chose the blush one."

Because she loved her mom's suggestion so much, she opted to keep that idea rolling with the reception dress.

"We added a blush underlay to the reception dress as well, so that there was a theme happening. They go together, and the top of my reception dress is the same top as my mom's corset at the ceremony — it's very cohesive."

For the reception, Sophie opted for a strapless, corseted design, still with the blush touch, featuring a sheer bodice and tulle skirt. She added chic netting on top of the skirt to give dimension and originality.

Sophie's biggest fear of the night? Spilling pasta sauce on one of the gorgeous designs.

"I want marinara. Yeah, I'm going to have a bib. I cannot ruin these dresses. They're too beautiful," she shares. "I'll have to take it off and hang it up, and we'll wear a robe when I eat and then put it back on."

As for the groom, he opted for a sleek black Tom Ford suit inspired by David Beckham.

"My fiancé chose to wear a Tom Ford suit because he saw a picture of David Beckham," she shares. "He was like, 'I think this suit looks nice.' I was like, 'Well, it's on David Beckham, so anything would look nice.' And he could wear any suit."

The suit ended up being a perfect choice because he matched all the boys at the wedding, including her father. Simmons' adds, "It looks great on my fiancé."

Sophie Simmons and James Henderson.

However, despite the matching ensembles for the men, the bridesmaids donned individual styles and colors to the wedding – with the only exception being her mother, who matched the bride in blush.

Sophie wanted all of her bridesmaids to "pick" their looks.

"I sent them a website, and I was like, 'All of these dresses are super nice. Whatever you want to wear. I just want you to be comfortable in it. If you can find a dress you think you can wear again, get that one. Don't try to get it just to fit with the vibe. There is no vibe. There's no colors we're going by.'"

The laid-back bride even told her friends they could wear pants if they wanted, which made sense for a non-traditional wedding that served spicy chicken sandwiches, buckets of Diet Coke, and a cake shaped like a box, referencing the famous "What's in the box?" scene from SEVEN — one of the groom's favorite movies.