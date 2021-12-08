PSA: Old Navy Has a Gender-Neutral Clothing Section for Adults, and Prices Start at Just $6
We often hear chatter about gender-neutral clothing for babies and children, but what about adults? It might be easier for some to choose between the men's and women's sections, but for others, this can feel rather uncomfortable. By providing a gender-neutral clothing section for adults, some folks are feeling comfortable shopping in stores for the first time ever, and we have Old Navy to thank for it.
Old Navy now has a gender-neutral clothing section for adults that's available online and in stores. You'll find all sorts of prints, colors, and styles that are made for anyone to wear, no matter how you identify. Some shoppers even note that the fabrics are incredibly soft, making the choices not only stylish, but comfortable, too.
One TikTok user was shocked to see the gender-neutral section at the retailer, but was pleasantly surprised by the selection. While in the dressing room trying on different styles, they said, "It's a shirt, but I didn't have to go into the men's or women's section to buy it and that means a lot." The viral video has nearly 300,000 likes and counting.
The best part is you have hundreds of various styles and accessories to choose from. Stock your closet with graphic tees, tie-dye sweatshirts, matching sweatsuits, socks, winter gear, and more. Prices start at just $6 and right now you can score an additional 30 percent off with code HURRY at checkout.
"I think that was the first time I've ever felt comfortable shopping in a store, so please don't take away the gender-neutral section, Old Navy. It made me really happy, so please keep that," the shopper said upon leaving the store.
Below, we've rounded up a variety of options you can shop for right now without even leaving your home. You can also take a look at the entire selection here, but you'll want to act fast, as some sizes are already selling out in popular colors and prints.
Shop These Styles at Old Navy:
- Gender-Neutral Sweatpants, $24.50 with code HURRY (orig. $39.99)
- Gender-Neutral Pullover Hoodie, $31.49 with code HURRY (orig. $44.99)
- Joshua Tree National Park Tie-Dye Gender-Neutral T-Shirt, $12.60 with code HURRY (orig. $22.99)
- Gender-Neutral Marled Wide-Cuff Beanie Hat, $7 with code HURRY (orig. $12.99)
- Gender-Neutral Ribbed Crew Socks, $4.19 with code HURRY (orig. $5.99)
- Vintage Gender-Neutral Sweat Shorts, $15.40 with code HURRY (orig. $29.99)
- Gender-Neutral Pullover Hoodie, $27.99 with code HURRY (orig. $39.99)
- Gender-Neutral Sweatpants, $21 with code HURRY (orig. $34.99)
- Vintage Gender-Neutral Long-Sleeve Henley T-Shirt, $20.99 with code HURRY (orig. $29.99)
- Gender-Neutral Rib-Knit Scarf and Beanie Hat Set, $13.30 with code HURRY (orig. $24.99)
- French Terry Gender-Neutral Sweatshirt, $24.49 with code HURRY (orig. $34.99)
- The Mandalorian The Child Gender-Neutral T-Shirt, $13.29 with code HURRY (orig. $18.99)
