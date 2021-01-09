"It's been a great NINE years," Gayle King said

Gayle King Wears Same Yellow Dress 9 Years in Row to Celebrate CBS This Morning Anniversary

Gayle King is celebrating her work anniversary in style!

In keeping with her annual tradition, the CBS This Morning co-anchor celebrated her ninth year with the show by wearing a very special white and yellow dress, which she first wore when she made her debut when the show launched in 2012.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“It’s been a great NINE years @cbsthismorning! I wear this @alexkramer dress once a year to celebrate the anniversary,” King, 66, wrote on social media alongside a series of photos showing her wearing the dress every year.

“Thrilled & proud to be part of my favorite morning team,” she added. “See you Monday morning on tv!”

In response to the milestone, the show’s official Instagram account commented, “9 years strong! We couldn’t do it without you, Gayle.”

Ahead of the 2020 election, King set her sights on wearing a different yellow dress.

In November, King shared that she hoped to wear a specific dress while co-anchoring the network's election night coverage, but she wasn’t sure it would fit.

“Trying to get into mustard yellow dress for Elex night coverage TONITE...praying to sweet black baby Jesus it now fits, that you VOTE and that there is PEACE,” she wrote on social media at the time, noting that after a “5-day soup fast” she had lost five lbs.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the end, not only did the dress fit, but she also ended up wearing it two days in a row due to her “marathon hours” at work.

“THEEE yellow dress aka Elex nite dress! Made it on the set after 5 day fast- marathon hours means no time to go home to change so said dress became pajamas as I slept 45 min on couch in green room,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself posing in the outfit. “Tv news so glamorous!"

King celebrated the anniversary one day after her Zoom interview with Miya Ponsetto — who was arrested after falsely accusing a Black teen of stealing her phone and then tackling him — aired. During the conversation, Ponsetto snapped at King, who pressed her to admit her alleged actions were wrong.