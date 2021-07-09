Gayle King Surprises Young Entrepreneur with $50K Investment: 'Dreams Do Come True'

Gayle King is helping one young entrepreneur take her business to new heights!



On Wednesday's episode of One Hundred Percent with Marcus Lemonis, the CBS This Morning co-host got a chance to meet Gabby Goodwin, the 14-year-old behind GaBBY Bows — the first and patented double-faced double-snap barrette.



"When I was little, I lost my barrettes. My mom lost barrettes. My grandma lost barrettes. So it was a generational problem," Gabby, a Black Enterprise Teenager of the Year, explained, adding that when it was time for her mother to pick her up from school, "half of my bows were gone."



"She was very frustrated because she was losing lots of time, wasting lots of money on these barrettes that did not stay in her daughter's hair," she added.



Although Gabby was only 5 when she started her business with the help of her family, she said that she's "always wanted to inspire people."



"I didn't really know what entrepreneurship was at first, but I did know that if I could create something that could not only help me, but help others, that I'll be able to inspire people too," she said.

In addition to bows, Gabby's company has also created a range of natural hair products that are sold in 74 Target locations around the country.

