Gayle King Shares the 'Very Special Meaning' Behind the Diamond Necklace Oprah Winfrey Gave Her

King told Andy Cohen on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that she's had the necklace for years

By Hedy Phillips
Published on December 9, 2022 12:17 PM
Gayle King arrives at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala; Oprah Winfrey attends the "Sidney" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images; Leon Bennett/WireImage

There's a reason Gayle King wears a diamond necklace almost every day — and it's the story behind who gave it to her and why.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, King was asked by a viewer about the necklace she's almost always seen wearing. Host Andy Cohen knew without even asking that it was a necklace gifted to the TV personality by her best friend Oprah Winfrey.

King, 67, confirmed that, and shared hat Winfrey gave it to King as a gift after her divorce from Bill Bumpus, to whom she was married from 1982 to 1993. (King and Bumpus share two adult children, Kirby and William, Jr.)

"[Winfrey] had it on an earring ... [and] she took it and made it a necklace for me," King shared of the heart-shaped diamond that hangs from a chain around her neck.

"She said, One day your heart will sing, from your heart to mine. You'll get through this," the CBS Mornings host recalled. "So it has a very special meaning to me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The duo has been friends for more than four decades, and it all started when they were in their 20s and working together in Baltimore. Winfrey was a news anchor at WJZ-TV and she offered King, then a production assistant/writer at the station, a place to crash for the night because bad weather was rolling into the area.

"We ended up talking all night long," Winfrey, 68, told PEOPLE earlier this year, adding that she spotted King a toothbrush and a dress for work the next day ("it was purple with a scoop neck and bell sleeves," King recalled). "We've literally been friends ever since."

Both are regularly approached by strangers who see themselves, and their own BFFs, in the inspiring pair. "I always get, 'This is my Oprah'," King told PEOPLE. "It's one of the biggest compliments."

Gayle King and <a href="https://people.com/tag/oprah-winfrey/" data-inlink="true">Oprah Winfrey</a> attend The Robin Hood Foundation's 2016 Benefit
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Winfrey added: "And I always get, 'This is my Gayle'. I understand what that means: long-term, standing in the gap, no matter what I'm here for you."

The two share such a close bond that King revealed just recently that when she and Bumpus were going through their divorce, the only two people she confided in with all the details were her mother and Winfrey.

King revealed in November that Winfrey was one of the first people she told about Bumpus' infidelity on iHeartPodcast's Now What? with Brooke Shields.

"I was married to someone who found monogamy very challenging — which is difficult in a marriage," King told host Brooke Shields. "I think if I didn't have children, I would've never spoken to him again."

"Oprah — who has never been married and never had children — she is one of the best therapists ever," she continued. "If she had a second career, It would be [a therapist]. When I first caught [my ex] I didn't tell anyone but Oprah and my mother. I knew I could trust them."

Related Articles
Gayle King, Oprah Winfrey
Gayle King Calls Oprah Winfrey 'One of the Best Therapists Ever' for Guiding Her Through Divorce
Gayle King attends the 13th Annual Root 100 Gala; Amy Robach and TJ Holmes attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City
Gayle King Calls Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes's Situation 'Messy': 'You've Got Families Involved'
bethenny frankel
Bethenny Frankel Hilariously Looks Back at Her Past 'RHONY' Fashion: 'What the Hell Was That?'
Andy Cohen and Bethenny Frankel Hash Out Their Differences | WWHL
Bethenny Frankel Says Andy Cohen 'Saved the Tea for the Tea Party' While Addressing Their 'Feud' on 'WWHL'
Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Her Family's Reaction to Her No-Underwear Routine
Jenna Bush Hager Reveals She Went Commando During Recent Dinner with King Charles
Henry Chase Hager (L) and co-author Jenna Bush-Hager attend 92Y Talks: Laura Bush & Jenna Bush-Hager
Jenna Bush Hager Recalls When Now-Husband Got Caught Sneaking Out of White House One Morning
Meghan Markle and Andy Cohen
Meghan Markle Tells Andy Cohen She Stopped Watching 'Real Housewives': 'My Life Had Its Own Level of Drama'
Oprah Winfrey, Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen Regrets Asking Oprah Winfrey 'So Poorly' on 'WWHL' If She'd 'Swum in the Lady Pond'
Andy Cohen, Lisa Rinna
Andy Cohen Says He 'Never Saw' Lisa Rinna's Receipts of Kathy Hilton's Aspen Meltdown
Oprah Gets Emotional as Ellen Nears Show's End
Oprah Winfrey Says Gayle King's Grandson Luca, 8 Months, Might Say Her Name First
Oprah's Favorite Face Masks
Oprah Winfrey Reveals She Had Double Knee Surgery in 2021: 'I Literally Could Not Lift My Leg'
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Teresa Giudice, Louie Ruelas -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
Teresa Giudice Reveals She and Husband Luis Ruelas Did Not Sign a Prenup Before Marrying
Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper
Andy Cohen Says 'Daddy Needs Help' When It Comes to Dating — and Wants BFF Anderson Cooper on Tinder!
Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King photographed in Santa Barbara on April 2nd
How a Snowstorm and Sleepover Led to Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King's 'Beautiful' 46-Year Friendship
Gayle King, Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Meets Gayle King's Grandson for First Time with Chants and Cheers: 'I've Been Waiting'
Gayle King attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual Most Powerful People in Media issue celebration at The Pool, in New York The Hollywood Reporter's Most Powerful People in Media 2022, New York, United States
Gayle King Recalls Embarrassing on-Air Gaffe She Made as a 'Baby Reporter': 'I Was Mortified'