Gayle King Embraces Her 'Cottage Cheese Thighs' in Unretouched Swimsuit Photo Shoot

Gayle King is sending a powerful message about body positivity this holiday season.

During a recent vacation, Gayle King channeled her “fav niece,” Mackenzye Schwab, by striking her best swimsuit modeling poses in an unretouched Instagram photo shoot.

“Tradition continues ! Photo shoot w/Fav niece @mknzschwb in Mexico ! swipe left for celebration of cellulite cottage cheese thighs…happy to report no photoshopping allowed!” the CBS This Morning co-anchor, 64, captioned the series of swimsuit photos on Instagram on Monday.

Image zoom Gayle King/Instagram

In the first two snaps, King and Schwab, 23, smile up at the clear blue sky sitting on a dock in the water. The TV personality is wearing a rainbow striped one-piece, while her niece is sporting a tie-front red bikini.

The pair switched up their looks for a second series of cute photos, as they posed surrounded by plants on a sandy path to the beach. Schwab wears a classic red one-piece; King rocks a blue one-piece with ruffles.

Image zoom Mackenzye Schwab Gayle King/Instagram

Image zoom Gayle King Gayle King/Instagram

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay approved, commenting with a string of “hands-raised” emojis “🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾,” under the post.

While Oprah Magazine Digital Director Arianna Davis joked, “Sorry @mknzschwb but Auntie Gayle might’ve outposed you this time around 😂😂😂.” Schwab replied, “@ariannagabshe out poses me every time 😂😂 i’m just here to serve as inspiration at this point.”

The duo started their “tradition” of posing unretouched on the beach last year, when King shared six cute swimsuit snaps to Instagram. In the photos, she and Schwab can be seen leaning against a tree, lounging in a hammock and sitting beach-side on a rock.

The Oprah Magazine Editor at Large captioned the post: “This GORGEOUS girl is my favorite niece @mknzschwb! She picks the pose & I play along .. fav daughter & fav son do not approve. And refused to come .i say Life is short have fun! she’s 22 ..I’m 63.. so who did it best? Swipe left I can take it …wish I had a two piece suit…”

Earlier this year, King announced her daughter Kirby Bumpus’ engagement on Instagram, sharing photos of the bride-to-be (Oprah‘s goddaughter!) and her fiancé Virgil Miller, as well as a sweet video of King and her son Will surprising Kirby after the proposal.

“Guess what happened to @favdaughter … yep @kirbybump is ENGAGED!” King captioned the post in February. “Swipe left to see the (very) lucky guy ..welcome to the family VIRGIL MILLER! She thought Will and I were in LA.”

Kirby, whose father is King’s ex-husband William Bumpus, also posted about the news on Instagram.

“Here. WE. Go!” she captioned a selfie of her and Miller, showing off her stunning ring. “#IThoughtWeWereGoinToAPartay #BravoHoney #VWasQuiteSeriousWithThosePinstripes #PleaseTellMeHowMyMommaPostedBeforeIDid.”