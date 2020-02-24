Here comes the sun!

Gayle King’s prescription photochromic lenses transitioned into sunglasses during a live segment on CBS This Morning, but she didn’t let the little mishap bother her.

As King broadcast outdoors from Charleston for the Talk of the Table segment, her co-anchors in New York City commented on the fact that she was wearing her “shades.”

As the sun got brighter this morning, @GayleKing's prescription photogray glasses turned into sunglasses on the air. Gotta love live TV! ☀️😎 pic.twitter.com/Y1BrJTyqY2 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 24, 2020

“No, no, no guys. Guys, I am not trying to be too cool for school!” King, who appeared to have left her contacts at home, replied. “These are my regular prescription glasses but I have the type that change in the sunlight — they turn automatically to sunglasses.”

She continued: “I’m not trying to be too cool for school. I could take them off but then I can’t see! They’re not sunglasses, these are my regular glasses!”

King ultimately decided to pull off her prescription glasses and attempted to read off her notes even though she admitted it might be a “dicey” challenge. But luckily, the star’s vision prevailed, and everything went off without a hitch.

This isn’t the first time that the anchor has poked fun at her own on-air style. King famously has worn the same yellow and white cocktail dress once a year to celebrate her anniversary on CBS This Morning.

“Only wear it once a year & today’s the day! As @cbsthismorning celebrates 5 years on the air-to those of you who watch thank YOU! For those of you who don’t we are waiting for you …” King said in 2017 when she shared a pic of herself wearing the dress.

King’s close friend Oprah has also jokingly thrown shade at the star for an oversize accessory she wore on TV. The star explained that Oprah sent a note to King’s assistant stating: “plz tell Gayle I’m on treadmill & it’s hard to focus w/the circus around your neck.”

King responded by defending her colorful bib necklace writing, “I think she’s WRONG thoughts?”