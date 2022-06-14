"[She] wanted people to know she had the shoes to match the dress," Tyler Perry joked of Gayle King's clog-and-heel look

Gayle King Explains Why She Wore 1 Heel and 1 Clog to Tribeca Film Festival Event: 'There's a Reason'

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: Gayle King attends the Directors Series featuring Tyler Perry during the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival at Spring Studios on June 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

Gayle King isn't letting an injury stop her from serving up a good fashion moment!

While hosting a Tribeca Film Festival Q&A featuring Tyler Perry on Monday, King, 67, wore a classic green short-sleeved dress that featured buttons and a center split, adding flare to her look with a multi-colored clutch.

However, it was her shoe selection that garnered the most attention, as she donned a pointed, two-toned stiletto on one foot and a pastel floral clog on the other, along with a grey sock.

Ahead of the Q&A session, Perry, 52, pointed out King's footwear, telling her, "I'm loving the shoes, Gayle," prompting King to explain, "I have this thing called achilles tendonitis, so it's all good."

Added King: "Tyler goes, 'Why don't you just put on both clogs?' I go, 'Because it's fashion, Tyler. I don't want people thinking I'm wearing these clogs just because. There's a reason.' "

Perry then joked that King simply "wanted people to know she had the shoes to match the dress."

Before her shoes became a talking point, King shared that she spent time "recovering from COVID" after she tested positive last week.

Gayle King attends The Hollywood Reporter Most Powerful People In Media Presented By A&E at The Pool on May 17, 2022 in New York City. Gayle King at the Most Powerful People In Media event | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

"I'm happy to say, guys, I tested negative," she told Monday's audience. "I'm really good, all good."

The CBS Mornings co-host hasn't been afraid to wear her now-iconic clog-heel combo amid her injured achilles.

While at The Hollywood Reporter's Most Powerful People in Media event in May, she was seen wearing the same green heel and multi-colored clog combo on her feet. She told Page Six at the time that the pain had started the weekend before.

"I went to bed on Saturday, and I woke up Sunday to go pee, and I don't know what it is, but the minute I touched the floor, I crumbled. I think it's my Achilles," she said.

After days of walking around with a heel on one foot and a clog on her injured left foot, she "hobbled in" to see her doctor and get an official diagnosis.

King got an x-ray and an MRI, which showed she had tendonitis.

"Diagnosis just in, I am here with Dr. Nadia Levy. What's the diagnosis?" she said on Instagram from the examination room.

"Achilles tendonitis," Levy explained to King's followers. "And she's going to have to be in a boot just to calm it down and on some anti-inflammatories."

King added that she doesn't "know what [she] did wrong," to which Levy said she "just over-tweaked a tight tendon."

"That's me. Over-tweaking a tight tendon," the editor-at-large for O magazine said, before celebrating: "Yay, diagnosis, and yay, no surgery! Yay yay yay yay."