Gayle King Marks 11 Years at 'CBS Mornings' in Yellow Dress She Wore on First Day: 'To Another 11!'

Gayle King was back in her signature yellow dress on CBS Mornings Monday, to mark her 11th anniversary at the CBS News program.

The broadcast journalist, 68, wore the yellow-and-white color block sleeveless frock for her very first episode on Jan. 9 in 2012, and has worn it every year on Jan. 9 since to mark the special occasion.

Putting it on this year came with a laugh, King recalled, nothing she was asked by her wardrobe stylist ahead of Monday's show whether or not she tried on the dress. "No," she remembered saying. "I'm just praying to sweet black baby Jesus that it fits."

Her prayers appeared to be answered, and the frock looked as good on her as it did on day one.

She was showered with praise on Monday from her CBS Mornings team, including co-host Nate Burleson, who kicked off the honors on Monday.

"So on January 9th, which is a very special day — it should be a holiday, because it's Gayle's 11th anniversary at CBS News," Burleson said. "Gayle, in addition to the sweet treats that we put right here on this table, we put together a little something to celebrate you."

He then threw to an extensive montage of King's most vibrant moments — and also her most hard-hitting interviews — on the network.

Afterwards, King celebrated by toasting to her future on the show.

"Here's to another 11 I hope, I hope," she said, contemplating for a moment, "Do I hope another 11? I hope for another 11, I wanna be here."

She then went on praise the Whole Foods flower cupcakes she was gifted to her.

"I thank you," King added. "Thank you, thank you."

Monday's guest, Deborah Norville — who was also celebrating a huge milestone, with 35 years on Inside Edition — also congratulated King on her special day.

Gail Schulman/CBS News

King has also been celebrating another special day the past couple of weeks: her birthday! The news anchor took to Instagram to share a carousel of festive moments from all of her parties, with the cover shot showcasing a giant birthday cake. Yellow, of course.

"2022 ended not one but THREE birthday celebrations!" King wrote on Jan.3. "New York! California & Hawaii … with all of my favorite peeps but biggest surprise last photo came swipe left from @thetemptations how did they know my favorite color is YELLOW! New year off to a great start I'd say … I feel the love," she added.

Her official special day was on Dec. 28, and she was clearly feeling the love from her CBS Mornings colleagues, family and friends – including BFF Oprah Winfrey and her boyfriend Steadman Graham. King noted that the "biggest surprise" came from The Temptations, who sang their 1964 hit "My Girl" and wished her a happy birthday while wearing matching yellow suits.

As for why she loves the sunny color so much? On last year's CBS Mornings anniversary, King's other co-host Tony Dokoupil asked her why she chose that particular shade for her first day on the show back in 2012.

"Yellow is my favorite color — yellow is my happy place," she replied. "I wanted to feel happy on that day. I was very nervous. And it wasn't nervous about, 'Oh God, I don't know if I can do it' — it was nervous because you just want to do a good job. ... We just wanted this program to work."