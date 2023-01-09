Gayle King Marks 11 Years at 'CBS Mornings' in Yellow Dress She Wore on First Day: 'To Another 11!'

The anchor has worn the same yellow dress every year on Jan. 9 to mark her anniversary at CBS Mornings

By
Published on January 9, 2023 11:34 AM
CBS Mornings Gayle King celebrates her 11th year anniversary at CBS News.
Photo: Gail Schulman/CBS News

Gayle King was back in her signature yellow dress on CBS Mornings Monday, to mark her 11th anniversary at the CBS News program.

The broadcast journalist, 68, wore the yellow-and-white color block sleeveless frock for her very first episode on Jan. 9 in 2012, and has worn it every year on Jan. 9 since to mark the special occasion.

Putting it on this year came with a laugh, King recalled, nothing she was asked by her wardrobe stylist ahead of Monday's show whether or not she tried on the dress. "No," she remembered saying. "I'm just praying to sweet black baby Jesus that it fits."

Her prayers appeared to be answered, and the frock looked as good on her as it did on day one.

She was showered with praise on Monday from her CBS Mornings team, including co-host Nate Burleson, who kicked off the honors on Monday.

"So on January 9th, which is a very special day — it should be a holiday, because it's Gayle's 11th anniversary at CBS News," Burleson said. "Gayle, in addition to the sweet treats that we put right here on this table, we put together a little something to celebrate you."

He then threw to an extensive montage of King's most vibrant moments — and also her most hard-hitting interviews — on the network.

Afterwards, King celebrated by toasting to her future on the show.

"Here's to another 11 I hope, I hope," she said, contemplating for a moment, "Do I hope another 11? I hope for another 11, I wanna be here."

She then went on praise the Whole Foods flower cupcakes she was gifted to her.

"I thank you," King added. "Thank you, thank you."

Monday's guest, Deborah Norville — who was also celebrating a huge milestone, with 35 years on Inside Edition — also congratulated King on her special day.

CBS Mornings Gayle King celebrates her 11th year anniversary at CBS News.
Gail Schulman/CBS News

King has also been celebrating another special day the past couple of weeks: her birthday! The news anchor took to Instagram to share a carousel of festive moments from all of her parties, with the cover shot showcasing a giant birthday cake. Yellow, of course.

"2022 ended not one but THREE birthday celebrations!" King wrote on Jan.3. "New York! California & Hawaii … with all of my favorite peeps but biggest surprise last photo came swipe left from @thetemptations how did they know my favorite color is YELLOW! New year off to a great start I'd say … I feel the love," she added.

Her official special day was on Dec. 28, and she was clearly feeling the love from her CBS Mornings colleagues, family and friends – including BFF Oprah Winfrey and her boyfriend Steadman Graham. King noted that the "biggest surprise" came from The Temptations, who sang their 1964 hit "My Girl" and wished her a happy birthday while wearing matching yellow suits.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As for why she loves the sunny color so much? On last year's CBS Mornings anniversary, King's other co-host Tony Dokoupil asked her why she chose that particular shade for her first day on the show back in 2012.

"Yellow is my favorite color — yellow is my happy place," she replied. "I wanted to feel happy on that day. I was very nervous. And it wasn't nervous about, 'Oh God, I don't know if I can do it' — it was nervous because you just want to do a good job. ... We just wanted this program to work."

Related Articles
Tracee ellis ross pattern hair dryer
Tracee Ellis Ross Launches First Heat Tool for Pattern Brand: 'Dream Come True'
Blake Lively
Pregnant Blake Lively Shares Hilarious Solution to Maternity Wardrobe Malfunction
Tina Knowles Lawson Blue Ivy Carter birthday https://www.instagram.com/p/CYb03FVlRuH/ Credit: Tina Lawson/Instagram
Tina Knowles-Lawson Praises Blue Ivy on Her 11th Birthday in Sweet Tribute: 'Such a Queen'
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Shawn Mendes shows off his new 2023 haircut while out for breakfast with friends at Verve Coffee. Pictured: Shawn Mendes BACKGRID USA 7 JANUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 02: Shawn Mendes attends "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" World Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on October 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)
There's No Hair Holding Him Back! Shawn Mendes Debuts New Buzz Cut
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 23: (L-R) Louis Eisner and Ashley Olsen attend the YES 20th Anniversary Gala on September 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for YES 20th Anniversary Gala)
Ashley Olsen's Wedding to Louis Eisner Was 'a Perfect Celebration,' Source Says
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Gwyneth Paltrow attends Veuve Clicquot Celebrates 250th Anniversary with Solaire Exhibition on October 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 06: Hailey Bieber is seen on January 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Gwyneth Paltrow Reacts to Hailey Bieber's 'Nepo Baby' T-Shirt: 'I Might Need a Few of These'
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 06: Hailey Bieber is seen on January 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Hailey Bieber Weighs in on 'Nepo Baby' Discourse with Fashion Statement
Halle Berry/Instagram
See Halle Berry Amp Up Her Rainy Day Outfit with Leather — and a Designer Handbag! 
nick lachey, vanessa lachey
Nick Lachey's Daughter Brooklyn Turns 8! And More Celebrity Kids Celebrating Birthdays in January 2023
Heidi Klum shared a few clips of her dancing in hot tub
Heidi Klum Dances in a Bikini — and Filter of Her Viral Halloween Costume — in Steamy Hot Tub Clips 
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Kicks Off the New Year with Sultry Bikini Snapshots from Beachside Getaway
Kim K Dresses North as Kanye in TikTok
Kim Kardashian Helps Daughter North Transform into Dad Kanye West with Special-Effects Makeup
Dave Bautista attends the Premiere of 20th Century Fox's "Stuber" at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock (13417549a) Floyd Mayweather Jr., Manny Pacquiao Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao press conference of Cho RIZIN, Tokyo, Japan - 24 Sep 2022
Dave Bautista Covered Manny Pacquiao Tattoo After Homophobic Statement: 'It's a Personal Issue'
keke palmer
Keke Palmer Jokes She 'Found the Cure to Acne' as She Shows Off Her Makeup-Free Face
Shania Twain With Pastel Pink Hair During Today Show Appearance
Shania Twain Rocks Pastel Pink Hair During 'Today' Show Appearance — See the Look!
All About Ashley Olsen's Rumored Husband, Louis Eisner
Who Is Ashley Olsen's Husband? All About Louis Eisner