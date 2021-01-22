Garth Brooks Thanks Lady Gaga's Glam Squad for 'Saving a Cowboy' on Inauguration Day

The country singer got some help from Lady Gaga's hair and makeup team before performing "Amazing Grace" at President Joe Biden's inauguration

Garth Brooks borrowed Lady Gaga's glam team before his performance at Wednesday's historic presidential inauguration.

Before Brooks, 58, hit the stage in front of the Capitol Building to sing an a capella rendition of "Amazing Grace" at President Joe Biden's inauguration, it appears the country superstar asked Lady Gaga, 34, if her hairstylist, Frederic Aspiras, and makeup artist, Sarah Tanno, would give him a beauty zhuzh, because Brooks sent her squad a sweet message of thanks on Twitter after the event.

"@ladygaga You were fabulous today and everyday. A national treasure. Please tell Frederick and Miss Sarah thank you for me!" Brooks tweeted.

Image zoom Garth Brooks | Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty

He continued: "They saved a cowboy today. Oh, and tell Miss Sarah to hug her momma for me! love, g."

While Aspiras would have just tidied up Brooks' short hair before his performance, the pro created a dramatic up-do for Gaga, who sang the National Anthem on Inauguration Day. Aspiras described the look as a "halo braided up-do" that was inspired by "timeless, heavenly and classic beauty."

"Creating a romantic feel with a sense of pride and hope for this very special Inauguration event. Thank you @ladygaga for this opportunity to give someone like me, a son of an immigrant, the chance to change the course of other children of immigrants," said Aspiras, who used a variety of Joico styling products to create the romantic look.

Image zoom Credit: Greg Nash/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Tanno called Gaga's makeup look, which featured a bright red lip to match her dress, "timeless, romantic and vibrant just like our muse."

"Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor. I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change — between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning," Gaga tweeted minutes ahead of her performance.