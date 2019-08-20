This $7 Micellar Water Is the Reason I’ll Never Use Another Makeup Wipe Again

Image zoom

There are things that come into your life that, once they’re there, you look back and think, “How did I live without this before?” — for me, that was Garnier’s Skin Active Micellar Cleansing Water. Long before I discovered this little miracle in a bottle, I was removing my makeup every night with cheap drugstore makeup wipes (which, spoiler, I now despise).

I’ve been fortunate enough to have had clear skin most of my life, so when it decided to misbehave just months before my wedding, I panicked. Other beauty editors have emphasized to me that makeup wipes are the literal worst for your skin — and it turns out, they were right. After a little research, I found that the ingredients in makeup wipes don’t actually clean your skin, rather they move around makeup and dirt. Cue the breakouts! So, when I needed to get my skin in check, I tossed the wipes in the trash and purchased Garnier’s Skin Active Micellar Cleansing Water (as recommended to me by both a friend and my dermatologist).

What Is Micellar Water?

Over the past several years, micellar water has become wildly popular and a cult-favorite product in tons of celebrities’ beauty bags, including Khloé Kardashian, Lucy Hale, and Natalie Portman. It was originally developed in France as the sediments in tap water can dry out the skin. Micellar water is formulated with tiny molecules known as “micelles,” which are suspended in purified water. Think of micelles as tiny magnets — they work to lift and remove makeup, oil, and dirt on the skin.

Garnier’s micellar water is an all-in-one cleanser, meaning it will remove everything from foundation to eye makeup, all while leaving the skin feeling refreshed and residue-free. Plus, the formula is free of sulfates, parabens, oils, fragrance, and alcohol. Simply soak a cotton pad with the micellar water and press the pad to lift and remove makeup — no harsh rubbing or washing necessary!

It’s essentially as basic as you can get when it comes to a cleanser, making it great for all skin types. And I’m not the only one who is obsessed with Garnier’s micellar water — more than 17,000 Walmart shoppers have left it raving reviews, giving it an overall 4.6-star rating. Customers are saying it’s a “must-have” and that “this stuff really does the trick.”

What Micellar Water Did for my Skin

Properly removing makeup is only one step to getting clearer skin, and while I can’t say for sure this was the thing that absolutely did the trick for me, I do know that using it every night leaves my skin feeling refreshed and clean. Since I started using Garnier’s micellar water for the past six months, my breakouts have cleared up (and have actually stayed cleared up), helping me to feel comfortable in my own skin and wedding day-ready.

I may have gotten lucky and just found the perfect cleansing and moisturizing combo for my skin, but one thing is for sure — Garnier’s micellar water is here to stay in my nighttime beauty routine.

Image zoom

Buy It! Garnier Skin Active Micellar Cleansing Water, $6.78; walmart.com