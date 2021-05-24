Garcelle Beauvais Launches 'Playful, Fun and Glamorous' Jewelry Collection

The star of The Real and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has launched her first-ever jewelry line, suitable for a girls' hang or a sit-down with Andy Cohen

Now she is creating some fabulous jewelry herself, launching her first-ever collection, called Garcelle x RB, with designer Roni Blanshay. The collection consists of over 100 pieces of glamorous baubles, from statement necklaces and cocktail rings to dainty feminine pieces, ranging from $120 to $1,200.

"I'm a lover of fashion and accessories and everything that sparkles and shines," Beauvais tells PEOPLE of her decision to start the collection, adding, "the timing felt right."

As for the collection itself? "I think it's glamorous, but approachable," she says, adding that her aim was to make it as flexible as she needs to be for her many roles as parent, red carpet stand out and TV star.

"I think it can go from picking up your kids to school, to going out and hanging with the girls," she says. "To me, jewelry and accessories are a way of expressing your personality or how you feel. Sometimes putting something on makes you feel better if you're down. I feel like jewelry expresses your personality and your mood, whether you're playful or bold or simple."

The collection took almost over a year to create alongside Roni Blanshay, and had some unique challenges due to the distance imposed by the COVID pandemic.

"I've been doing so much from home this past year that it felt natural to be doing it on a Zoom call or sending screenshots and photos back and forth and putting an image board together," she says. "It was actually really fun. It was another way of being an artist and creating."

The inspiration for the debut collection, which she calls "playful, fun and glamorous," came from Beauvais' memories of her mom.

"It really came from watching my mom growing up. She loved jewelry, all different kinds of pieces," she says. "I always tried on her jewelry and always dressed up and now I'm doing it for me and the world."

The pieces are handcrafted with materials including silver, gold, genuine Swarovski crystals, authentic pearls and semi-precious stones such as citrine, turquoise, onyx, and quartz and are available on garcellexrb.com.

Although we might not all have a red carpet appearance or Andy Cohen sit-down on our calendars, the star suggests that you can still go all out for a special occasion or evening on the town, or style them with a tee. Shop some of her designs, below!

